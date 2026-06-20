‘Loves Him Some Michelle’: George W. Bush’s Response to Michelle Obama During Their First Reunion Since That ‘Girlfriend’ Comment Has People Talking

George W. Bush and Michelle Obama are proving once again that their unlikely friendship is still going strong.

Months after Bush jokingly referred to the former first lady as his “girlfriend” during an appearance with daughter Jenna Bush Hager, the pair reunited publicly for the first time.

And Bush’s response to seeing Obama again has people talking.

The warm exchange immediately sparked reactions online, with many saying the two appeared to fall right back into the easygoing dynamic that has made their friendship a fan favorite over the years.

George W. Bush reunites with Michelle Obama months after his daughter outed him for calling her his “girlfriend.” (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Among the prominent guests invited to the Obama Presidential Center opening were former presidents and first ladies, including George W. Bush and his wife.

As expected, Bush beamed from ear to ear when he was in Michelle’s presence. Cameras captured every moment of his reactions during the June 18th televised event in Chicago.

Despite being busy as one of the guests of honor, Michelle and Barack found the time to take some memorable photos that instantly went viral.

Then the photo everyone was waiting on finally popped up on social media timelines.

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Bush officially reunited with our forever first lady and his smile was contagious.

He didn’t come empty-handed, though.

He brought Michelle a special little gift that calls back to an inside joke between them that initially sparked their friendship.

You may recall that back in 2018, while attending former vice president John McCain’s funeral, the two were seated next to each other and served up an unexpected viral moment over a mint.

At the time, Bush gave Michelle a mint and the cute interaction blossomed into a friendship between the two.

Someday, let's get back to this, America. pic.twitter.com/25GZ6DHUB3 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 18, 2026

While taking the photo at the presidential center opening, they posed together holding a container of Altoids — and completed the full circle moment.

In an April 2026 interview with “Today,” Bush opened up about the pair’s friendship.

“I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know. And I was sitting next to Michelle, that’s who I sit next to at funerals,” he told his daughter, Jenna Bush, one of the show’s co-hosts.

“I was kinda teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one,” Bush said.

When asked what he thought of the moment becoming an internet sensation, the former president offered an honest explanation.

“It turns out the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African-American center-left Democrat having fun, and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens,” Bush said.

Social media immediately lit up with a flurry of responses when the new photo of the two circulated.

“He LOVES him some Michelle Obama!” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. “George don’t play about Michelle,” a second user shared.

An additional user pointed out that Bush made sure to come with the goodies for them to share. ”We knew he bought a new pack just for them,” they commented.

Another user reminded everyone of Bush’s long-standing affection for Michelle.

”That’s his boo he always comes prepared when she will be there,” they wrote.

George W. Bush and Michelle Obama are proving once again that their unlikely friendship hasn’t missed a beat.

Their reunion comes months after daughter Jenna Bush Hager revealed that Bush once asked Michelle’s husband Barack, “How’s my girlfriend?” — a story she later shared with Obama on the “Today” show.

“You know, he misses you,” said Jenna to Michelle in April. “He can’t wait to see you again.”

Now, the pair have reunited for the first time since that viral comment, and Bush’s reaction has many people saying the same thing: he still loves him some Michelle