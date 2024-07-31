‘Scrappy…Was Right’: Fans Are Clowning Rasheeda After Mother of Kirk Frost’s ‘Love Child’ Reveals Kirk Sent Recent Intimate Texts Years After Cheating Scandal

MTV’s “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” has reignited drama by bringing up the past infidelity from Rasheeda Frost’s husband, Kirk Frost.

Tensions seem to be brewing between the married couple of 25 years and Jasmine Washington, the mother of Kirk’s youngest son, Kannon, who was born in 2016.

In a recent episode, the three sat down to discuss visitation and parenting responsibilities for the now 8-year-old.

The conversation was initially focused on co-parenting logistics, but soon veered into more controversial territory with an explosive (but not surprising) revelation.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have sit down with, Jasmine Washington, the mother of Kirk’s “love child.” (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram; @jasminebleu/Instagram

The tension was palpable as Jasmine and Rasheeda engaged in a heated exchange about the rapper’s reluctance to co-parent directly with Kannon’s mom. Instead, Rasheeda chose not to as she has only chosen to develop a relationship with Kannon.

“Hello Rasheeda, I haven’t seen you in years,” said Jasmine, to which Rasheeda agreed, “You have not.” Even Kirk noted how “incredibly awkward” their sit-down felt.

The discussion revealed that the real issue was not between the women, but rather Kirk’s lack of communication and commitment to their legal obligations concerning his child.

Jasmine claimed he didn’t show up to Kannon’s most recent birthday party despite paying for the party and the gifts. She also revealed that Kirk has not been abiding by their mediation clause, which states Kirk gets his son every third weekend of the month.

“It’s signed on paper,” said Jasmine, while Kirk denied that he agreed to it.

“It’s not gonna ever be exactly what you want it to be. One thing you ain’t gon’ never ever ever have to question or worry about is that boy getting the love and the same treatment as all the other kids when he’s around,” shared Rasheeda, before bringing up that she received a call regarding a child services case.

“The case got dismissed,” Jasmine said, while questioning why she never hears from Rasheeda.

It was then, that the “Marry Me” rapper exited the conversation, leaving Kannon’s parents to sort things out. Though she had no idea the scandal that would unfold in her absence.

Almost immediately, the conversation got very spicy and her husband accused Jasmine of showing up at the front door during one of his visits to pick up Kannon in the nude. She countered by revealing that she had text messages from Kannon’s dad before she walked away from the table.

“I have so many messages from Kirk. We could either co-parent like I would like to do in the future or we can go to war,” she declared.

Fans were not happy, deciding that this is just another storyline where Rasheeda allows herself to judged for staying with her husband, who also cheated while she was pregnant with their 10-year-old son, Karter.

Kannon is one of Kirk Frost’s six children. His other children are Cherry, Kirk Frost Jr., and Kelsie with ex-girlfriend Kellie Harris, Ky and Karter with his wife Rasheeda.

“Of course Kirk is going to ask Jasmine is she gonna wear more clothes when he gets to her door when Rasheeda already left the table,” one person observed after watching the show clip on YouTube.

Another viewer wrote, “You can tell from that smile on Jasmine face says that her and kirk are still f—king around.”

Someone else says, “Rasheeda is way too beautiful to deal with this bulls—t, she could’ve upgraded to a way better man. Jasmine is not a victim either, both her and Kirk are awful people. She pretended at first she didn’t know he was still married but is opening the door naked to get him to sleep with her. Just nasty all around. Rasheeda please find your self esteem and go.”

The Neighborhood Talk zeroed in on the nasty text messages, and their followers dragged the reality stars for being messy, telling Rasheeda to leave him.

One person wrote in the comment section, “Rasheeda should’ve been left Kirk and his 3 earrings.”

Someone else offered advice, writing, “Auntie Rasheeda please cheat back atp . Or leave.”

A loyal fan then referenced an earlier episode of “LHHATL” this season, reminding the fans, “When Scrappy looked at Rasheeda dead in her eyes and said ‘this woman will never leave this man no matter what he do’ and the whole room got quiet he was right.”

Listen Lil Scrappy said it best about Rasheeda & Kirk “No Matter What This Man Do She Gone Stay With Him”🤣😩😆 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/uAfa5EKU9j — Chris (@RealDealChris) July 31, 2024

Another comment pointed out, “The face Jasmine made when Rasheeda said she ‘decided to forgive’ Kirk about his indiscretions SPEAKS VOLUMES! And he couldn’t even look at either of them! GUILTY! He is still having relations with this young woman LOL.”

On X, users slammed Kirk for being a “deadbeat,” with one tweet stating, “So Kirk admitted he only sends money and doesn’t see the child?”

As the clip from the latest episode closed, it left viewers pondering the future of the Frost family dynamic.

With the show’s history of addressing such issues — Kannon’s birth first came to light in season 6 and Rasheeda letting the world know she has a relationship with the young boy in season 8 — fans are eager to see how Rasheeda will handle this latest controversy.

As the story unfolds, viewers remain divided on whether the focus should be on Rasheeda’s response or Kirk’s actions and what will the wife do as the season progresses.