‘It Would Have Been Smaller’: Michelle Obama Pulls Back the Curtain on Her 34-Year Marriage to Barack and the Life She Once Thought Was Enough

Former President Barack Obama says being with his wife has made him a better man.

The politician and Michelle Obama have been married for over three decades, and looking back on their life together is getting sweeter with each memory.

This month, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient opened The Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s historic Jackson Park.

Michelle Obama shares more intimate details about her marriage to Barack Obama. (Photo:@michelleobama/Instagram)

The area has been a pivotal part of the Obamas’ relationship; Michelle was raised in the south side community.

Much of their love story unfolded within a five-mile radius of the center’s campus, as noted in their new feature interview with People.

Barack blushingly admitted, “It’s worked out for me really well. For her, it’s probably more of a mixed bag.”

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The former first lady smiled as her perspective soothed her husband’s doubts. “

“We are each other’s counterbalance,” Michelle began, even attributing the former community organizer for motivating her to dream big.

Without Barack, she’s certain her life would not have been as big. “You’re sometimes afraid to leave that security and comfort, and I might’ve fallen into that,” Michelle said, noting, “I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller.”

“Because of my husband, of who he is, he offered all of us, you know, my mom, my family, just a broader sense of what’s possible in life,” she continued.

Barack interjected, “She’s saying I’m the crazy one,” with a laugh.

The adored FLOTUS described her husband as a man who provided a “forward push” in her personal and professional life.

Barack became the first Black president of the United States in 2008 and won a second term in 2012.

Their now adult daughters, Malia and Sasha, got to spend most of their adolescent years in the White House.

“Because of who my husband is, he offered all of us — our girls, my mom, my family — a broader sense of what’s possible in life,” said Michelle. He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree besides be a lawyer.”

“He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, “I got you.” And however hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me.

Michelle sweetly confessed, “I can do a lot of things because I know he’s got me. So yes, it’s been an equal partnership.”

One of those ventures is the “IMO” podcast she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

The Obamas’ bond is something supporters expressed longing to see in the White House again.

A fan commented, “Agent Orange and the Mrs. this is what class looks like. Watch and learn,” referring to Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

Similarly, someone else gushed, “I just love them both. Such good people with integrity. Complete opposite of what we have now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle said a hallmark of Barack’s Oval Office tenure is what he represented.

“The symbolism of his presidency wasn’t just about race — it was also about the way you show up as a leader, a man, a father and a husband,” she told the outlet.

Additionally, Michelle remarked, “I think that what Barack offered this country was a mature president, a highly intelligent president, a selfless president, and I think that those characteristics are as important as race. I think he made this country proud in a very unique way.”

The author of “Becoming” previously admitted that their relationship endured a stretch of turmoil.

During 2022 REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation roundtable, Michelle confessed, “There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Now, four years removed from the viral remarks, she shared, “However hard it’s been, the ups and downs, he’s got me.” A critic quipped, “It works because they enjoy ‘Separate Lives‘ and live apart. Be real Michelle.”

The couple combatted divorce rumors throughout 2025. Since leaving the White House in 2017, Michelle has distanced herself from politics, whereas her husband remains a staple in political conversations.

Her absence from multiple events fueled much of the separation banter, which she and Barack said was untrue.