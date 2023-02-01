‘Still Gotta Hairline & All!!’: Kirk Frost Put on His 1980s Gear and Hair to Celebrate His 54th Birthday with Wife Rasheeda and Friends, Fans React 

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Rasheeda threw her husband, Kirk Frost, a birthday party over the weekend. The 1980s-themed bash was captured in videos they each shared on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 30, including Frost who shared a clip of Doug E. Fresh performing some of his classic hits.

“I don’t know where you at if you not here yall,” he said before saying he had guests that traveled from as far as Harlem, New York. “Everybody in the building.”

The couple’s current and former castmates, including Bambi, Mimi Faust, Tammy Rivera, Yandy Smith-Harris and rapper Lil Scrappy, can be seen enjoying themselves on the dance floor and taking photos. Other guests who showed up for Frost’s 54th birthday bash include Jermaine Dupri, Pastor Troy, Toya Johnson and her husband, Robert “Red” Rushing.

At one point, rapper Nelly can be seen in the two-minute clip showing all of his teeth in excitement. In a second video, Dougie E. Fresh closes his performance by giving Frost some words of wisdom.

“And Kirk let me tell ya in life this is how it breaks down. Yesterday’s history. Tomorrow’s mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present,” he said. “Live your life to the fullest. Don’t have no regrets. Just lessons and from those lessons come blessings.”

Frost wrote in the caption, “I think this is the best birthday party I’ve ever had when I say we had a blast @rasheeda you did your thing with this one.”

Footage from the party was also shared on They BF’s Instagram page, which reported that it was Frost’s 50th birthday. Fans in the comments expressed their disbelief about the D-Lo Entertainment manager’s age, and made jokes about his former bald head.

“He looks good for 50!! He even grew his hair out. Still gotta hairline & all!!”

“Wait. how old is Rasheeda???

“How yall come on a birthday celebration post still being negative …some of yall maaan….anyway it looks like a good time!!”

One individual who spoke on the couple’s relationship said, “They still together and he looks foolish.”

Frost and Rasheeda have two sons, Ky and Karter, and have been together for over 20 years, though Frost has five children from previous relationships. Those five play a big part in their now-blended family. But things weren’t always so peaceful within the Frost household.

Viewers have had a front-seat view of Kirk and Rasheeda’s relationship, which has been documented throughout their time on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Fans have seen Kirk’s infidelities from canoodling with women in a hot tub in season two to fathering a child outside of his marriage in season six. Rasheeda has admitted she’s been unfaithful as well, but with trust and forgiveness they have chosen to move on.

These days, Kirk and Rasheeda are thick as thieves, leaving the past in the past. They’ve expanded Rasheeda’s Pressed fashion brand with two stores in Atlanta and one in Houston. They also invested their money into opening a restaurant and lounge called Frost’s Bistro in the latter end of 2019. With Ky as manager, it was run by their kids, who had difficulties working with their siblings during season 10 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which aired in 2021. As things got messier and involved their significant others, their parents made the decision to get rid of their children as employees.