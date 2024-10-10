‘Is She the One Who Cheated on You?’: Steve Harvey’s Birthday Post to ‘Queen’ Marjorie Has Trolls Dredging Up Cheating Rumors That Nearly Destroyed Their Marriage

Steve Harvey took to social media to shout out his wife, Marjorie Harvey, on her 60th birthday. However, just like in 2023, his loving messages were met with replies about the rumors of infidelity impacting the Harvey household.

On Oct. 10, the comedian and show host uploaded a short video of himself repeatedly kissing Marjorie as they posed for the camera on Instagram. Tony! Toni! Toné!’s Top 10 hit “Anniversary” from 1993 played in the background.

Harvey captioned his post, “Happy 60th birthday baby @marjorie_harvey,” and added a face-blowing-a-kiss emoji to his public show of affection for his wife.

Steve Harvey’s message celebrating the 60th birthday of his wife, Marjorie Harvey, draws comments about unproven cheating allegations. (Photos: @steveharvey/Instagram; @marjorieharvey/Instagram)

Fans also celebrated Marjorie including one person who said, “Ommmmggg. Happy 60th birthday Mrs. @marjorie_harvey. Lord knows you are absolutely stuuuunnning and don’t look a day over 30!!”

The “Family Feud” host continued praising his wife on X. “I am so grateful to God for giving me her… Happy Birthday to my QUEEN… I love you girl #marjorieharvey,” he posted, along with a photo of the couple standing on a staircase.

Additionally, an X user praised Steve for maintaining his partnership with Marjorie after 17 years of marriage. The person stated, “You kept the faith, now you blazing with your wife. You won man! Happy birthday, mama.”

However, several people focused on the cheating accusations that have plagued Steve and Marjorie’s relationship over the last year. One X post read, “You’re happy God gave u who cheats on u?”

A second person posted, “You will do everything for her but she will still cheat on you.” Yet a third individual asked, “Is she the one who cheated on you? With her security guard right?”

In August 2023, speculation that Marjorie cheated on Steve with his bodyguard and personal chef began spreading across the internet. Those whispers of adultery caused both Harveys to publicly speak out about the gossip.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Marjorie wrote on Instagram in August 2023.

She continued, “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Harvey also subtly pushed back on the cheating rumors involving his wife and his bodyguard. The “Think Like a Man” actor downplayed the allegations during an appearance at the 2023 InvestFest.

“I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” Steve told the InvestFest crowd in Atlanta. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.”

Steve first met Marjorie at a comedy club in Memphis in 1990 but the courtship ended after a few weeks. They reconnected over a decade later which eventually led to them getting married on June 25, 2007.

Ironically, Steve has credited his longtime bodyguard for helping him to reconnect with Marjorie, who he eventually settled down with following two failed marriages to Marcia Harvey from 1981 to 1994 and Mary Shackelford from 1996 to 2005.

“He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her,'” Steve said about his bodyguard in a May 2016 interview with People.

Although they have no kids together, their blended family includes seven children. Marcia gave birth to Steve’s twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, as well as his son Broderick. Mary is the mother of Steve’s son Wynton.

Marjorie has three children from two previous relationships. Her first marriage to Jim Townsend produced a son, Jason, and a daughter, Morgan. Marjorie’s second husband, Donnell Woods, is the father of influencer and model Lori Harvey.

The “Kings of Comedy” star legally adopted all three of Marjorie’s kids following the couple’s wedding.

Steve and Marjorie celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on a whimsical vacation in Taormina, Italy, where they were joined by a few of their children — proving that rumors can never break up their union.