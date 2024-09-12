‘Just Shut Your Damn Mouth’: Steve Harvey Snaps on White Woman Questioning Him About Wife Marjorie Harvey In Resurfaced Video

Steve Harvey, 67, had a snarky response to an audience member on his talk show mentioning his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

“Ain’t no way,” the comedian captioned a video from his syndicated program, “Steve Harvey Show,” that was uploaded to X and YouTube On Sept. 11.

Married celebrity couple Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey continue to face fans speculating about infidelity in their marriage. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

In the clip, a white woman detailed a strife she’s been having with her husband at home. She explained that her husband “hates” the small tabletop lamps in their home because he often has to turn them off when she forgets.

Seeking advice from Harvey directly, the woman asked, “What does Marjorie do around the house that you cannot stand? And is there a way we could possibly compromise on my lamps?”

The “Original Kings of Comedy” star shook his head in disbelief at the woman’s question. He then shot back, “Why you dragging my marriage?”

“Nope, I love everything my wife do,” he continued. “I don’t care what my wife do. Your husband needs to learn that.”

Harvey added, “My father taught me something a long time ago: It’s your job to buy the house. It’s her job to make it a home. Whatever she wants to do to make it a home, just shut your damn mouth.”

Steve’s advice received pushback in the YouTube comment section. Someone argued, “I totally disagree with Steve this time. Both parties should be able to say, ‘Honey, I really don’t like that,’ or one will be constantly uncomfortable, and that’s bad for both.”

Another person posted, “Steve wrong here, her husband does love her otherwise those lamps would be trashed. She’s just being childish and not turning the lamps off. It’s just like dudes not putting their clothes in the hamper. It’s annoying and childish. People need to grow up.”

After divorcing his first two wives, Steve married Marjorie Harvey (née Bridges) in 2007. Their 17-year relationship has become a regular trending topic with fans constantly bringing up cheating allegations and rumors of the pair separating.

For example, one YouTube commenter reacted to Steve’s remarks in the resurfaced “Steve Harvey Show” video by writing, “And then his wife smashed the chef.”

Unsubstantiated rumors that Marjorie cheated on the Daytime Emmy Award winner with his bodyguard and personal chef began circulating online in Aug. 2023.

Harvey indirectly addressed the infidelity gossip about his spouse during the 2023 InvestFest event in Atlanta. The “Family Feud” host essentially told the crowd to mind their own business when it comes to his marriage.

“I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” he stated. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.”

In addition, Marjorie defended herself against the gossipmongers. She emphasized the 1 Peter 2:23 Bible verse in an Aug. 27, 2023-dated Instagram post.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote in the caption. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Like in 2023, Steve Harvey used the 2024 edition of InvestFest to get some issues off his chest. Steve fired back at rival comedian Katt Williams while speaking with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“Don’t get off the wall to address some penny-ante-a–s boy who ain’t got s–t going for himself,” Steve Harvey said. “You done stopped your climb up the wall so you come down here to talk to his little punk a–. Don’t do that.”

The stand-up comedy veterans’ beef exploded following Katt Williams’ appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. That interview included Williams calling out Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, and others.