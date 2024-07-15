‘Gives Me Brian McKnight Vibes’: Fans Demand to Know Why Steve Harvey’s Twin Daughters Weren’t Present at Family Vacation with Marjorie Harvey

Steve and Marjorie Harvey recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in Taormina, Italy, transforming the occasion from an intimate getaway into a family gathering that included many members of the Harvey clan.

Since their marriage in 2007, the couple has skillfully blended their families, uniting children from their previous relationships into a cohesive, loving unit.

Prior to his third marriage, Steve fathered four children: twin daughters Karli and Brandi, 42, and sons Broderick Harvey Jr., 33, and Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey, 26. Marjorie brought three more children to the family: Morgan, 39, Jason, 33, and socialite Lori, 27. After Steve adopted Marjorie’s children and gave them his last name, the Harveys essentially created a modern-day Brady Bunch.

Fans question the absence of Steve Harvey’s twin daughters Karli and Brandi (right) from the family’s Italian getaway to celebrate the 17th anniversary of Steve and Marjorie as a wedded couple (left). (Photos: @Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram, @iamkarliraymond/Instagram)



Marjorie shared several photos from the family’s Italian vacation on Instagram. One picture featured Steve, Marjorie, Lori, and their sons Wynton and Broderick. Another photo included Jason, his wife Amanda, and their children: Rose, Ezra, Noah, Joey, and a new baby.

However, keen observers quickly noted the absence of Steve’s twin daughters, Karli and Brandi. Neither Karli’s husband, Ben, nor Karli’s son, Benjamin Troy Raymond II, appeared to be on the yacht with their father and stepmother, sparking curiosity about their absence from family photographs during the Harveys’ travels.

“Where are Steve’s twin daughters?” one person asked. Another added, “Right, and their husband and children?”

An Instagram follower commented, “I thought Marjorie and Steve had more kids and grands? I am so out of the loop. The kids are beautiful.”

Another inquired, “Where is Steve’s family? This dynamic is so weird and toxic to me. Gives me Brian McKnight vibes but hey… that’s these people’s business.”

Similarly, one comment asked, “Where are your children and grandchildren?” before stating, “I noticed it is always these people that are always in the photo.”

A fourth comment read, “It’s always interesting what is seen and not seen when we look at other people’s pictures.”

One possible reason for the twins’ absence is their busy schedules.

Brandi is the producer and host of the podcast “Vault Empowers,” and has recently been conducting interviews with personalities like Ricky Smiley, Cindy Trimm, Jekalyn Carr, and Randy Hazelton through 3 Cent Media Ventures.

Karli, an insurance agency owner and confidence coach, is focused on raising her son and being a good wife while managing her business.

The two sisters recently linked up to discuss their lives and how, despite being “wombmates,” they are very different.

While the family has gelled well over the years, there were times when Steve’s children, particularly the girls, were resistant to his marriage to Marjorie and sharing their last name with her children.

In a 2023 interview on “Club Shay Shay,” Steve talked about the challenges of blending their families, saying, “That sh-t hard.”

“They went bowling one night in Memphis when me and Marjorie first got together. We brought all the kids together, all seven. All the girls went bowling, came back and decided they didn’t want us to get married and said they don’t think it’s the right thing to do. And they need more time to get to know us,” he recalled.

Adding, “I’m sitting up here looking at some people who ain’t got sh-t. Y’all ain’t got a relationship, a good a– job, a career. I’m paying for colleges and sh-t. How am I listening to y’all making some damn decisions? Y’all ain’t got one boyfriend that’s worked thus far. So I don’t know how the hell you gon’ tell me how to live.”

He noted that while the boys were “cool with everything,” the girls were not, including Marjorie’s daughters.

“The four girls?” he said, “Just total mayhem. Totally against it.”

Since then, the girls have come together, are “cordial,” and consider themselves sisters. While not present on this particular trip, they spend a lot of time together during special holidays and events. They even came together a few years ago on their dad’s show, “The Family Feud.”

This time, instead of going at each other, all four girls teamed up and beat up on the Harvey guys. Considering the laughter and the warm spirit, it seems that this family actually cares a lot about one another.