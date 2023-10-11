‘She Cheated on You Steve’: Steve Harvey’s Birthday Post to ‘Queen’ Marjorie Has Fans Dredging Up How Social Media Nearly Destroyed Their Marriage

Steve Harvey took to social media to wish his wife Marjorie Harvey a happy birthday, but fans couldn’t help but bring up the recent cheating and divorce rumors that threatened their marriage.

Rumors swirled last August that Marjorie Harvey had cheated on the comedian with his chef as well as his bodyguard. The 59-year-old was also accused of treating “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Shirley Strawberry as “the help” in the past.

Trending Today:

Steve Harvey defends his wife Marjorie following weeks of claims about an alleged divorce and her cheating with two of his staff members. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

On Marjorie’s birthday, Oct. 10, Harvey shared a picture on X of the couple dressed in all white as they posed barefoot on a yacht. He captioned the post, “happy birthday to my Queen #MarjorieHarvey” with a crown emoji.

Several fans took the high road and wished Marjorie happy birthday, including one fan who wrote, “Happy birthday to Marjorie Harvey! May her day be filled with joy and celebration.”

She cheated on you Steve — Tobiloba🍫 (@shedrachTobi) October 10, 2023

However, other fans brought up the cheating rumors with the quickness.

One fan replied, “She cheated on you Steve.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment.

“didn’t she cheat ??”

“I see all is forgiven,” noted another.

“Yhoooo, starting today I’ll mind my business,” added one.

Harvey initially shut down the cheating rumors during a speaking engagement at the annual Invest Fest in Atlanta last August, where he assured his fans that the couple was doing just fine.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

His co-host Strawberry apologized to him on air after a leaked conversation between herself and her ex-husband, Earnest “Earnesto” Williams, about the couple surfaced online. The comedian reportedly told her ex that the Harveys lived in a nice mansion, adding that Mrs. Harvey treated her and the show’s crew like “the help.”

“I was just trying to make conversation with him,” Strawberry said. “I’m talking about you and Marjorie, and you guys are going through your own private hell. You didn’t need me to contribute to anything. I wanted to say it live on the radio because your name is in it. We’ve been friends for a long time, Steve…I wanted to give you and Marjorie a public apology and ask for your forgiveness publicly.”

The Harveys first met at a comedy club in 1990, and dated briefly before going their separate ways. They later reunited and got married in 2007.

“We’re best friends,” Marjorie told People magazine in 2012. “It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything.”

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy this past summer in July.

Read the Original Story Here.