‘You Have Wakened a Sleeping Dog’: Marjorie Harvey’s Ex-Husband Says She and Steve Harvey ‘Deserve to Get Dragged’ In Resurfaced Clip One Year After Vowing to ‘Tell It All’

Jim Townsend, the ex-husband of Marjorie Harvey, has a bone to pick with his former “Lady Heroine.” The public heard a slew of controversial tales of the one-time lovers’ time together when Townsend spoke out about their relationship in 2023.

Last year, he also released his first memoir, “Snakes in the Garden,” a first-hand account of how he turned into one of Memphis, Tennessee’s notorious drug kingpins with Marjorie by his side.

“I’mma tell it all. I’mma tell it all, y’all,” he teased in an explosive interview with embattled blogger Tasha K. He and Marjorie were married during the 1990s but divorced by 2002 after Townsend was sentenced to life behind bars in connection with his illegal dealings. He was released early in 2019.

Jimmy L. Townsend, ex-husband of Marjorie Harvey, calls out her and new husband, Steve Harvey following tell-all book. (Photo: Instagram/ @jim.l.townsend) and Steve and Marjorie Harvey (Photo: Instagram/ @marjorie_harvey)

This September, Townsend released part two of the trilogy of books on his untold story. With increased excitement for the read, which details how he turned his life around, videos of him putting Marjorie and her husband, Steve Harvey, on notice have received new views.

The Harveys have been married for 17 years, but for the better part of the last year, the married couple faced rumors accusing the fashionista of cheating on the comic with one of his security guards and a personal chef.

Steve has vehemently denied the allegations. But when Townsend was approached and asked his thoughts regarding the matter, it was evident he couldn’t care less about the Harveys’ pristine image being tarnished.

“I don’t give a rat’s behind about Steve Harvey or Marjorie and what they’re going through, you know, in the public,” said Townsend in a video clip shared on his YouTube page. “I will say this here, whatever’s going down, however they getting dragged, they deserve it.”

Moreover, he continued, “What she needs to be called out for what she’s done to this family. She is — she has totally destroyed our family structure. Totally.”

Marjorie Harvey’s ex-husband Jim Townsend says she and husband Steve Harvey deserved to be dragged amid divorce rumors. (Photoed: Jim, Majorie, their daughter Morgan and son Jason; Image via: jim.l.townsend/Instagram.)

Townsend and his ex-wife had two kids, son Jason and daughter Morgan. Marjorie would welcome daughter Lori Harvey with her second husband, Donnell Woods, also a convicted drug dealer. All three were adopted by the “Family Feud” host two decades ago.

He took particular issue with Marjorie’s Girls Who Rule the World mentorship program, one of several pillars of her and Steve’s foundation.

Townsend opted not to go in on his grievances with the comedian, calling him insignificant and a “non-factor.”

Marjorie’s ex-husband accused her of specifically disrespecting her then-2-year-old and 8-year-old grandchildren. In total, Marjorie is a “glam-ma” to seven, thanks to her son Jason, who has four children, and her daughter Morgan, who has two girls of her own.

Steve’s daughter Karli, who has a twin sister named Brandy, is the mother of a son. Marjorie has shared several photos and videos of her doting over Jason’s kids in the past, but posts featuring Morgan or her kids are less common.

“You treat them person non grata while you’re giving all this other attention to my son and his kids,” said the two-time author. “My little 8-year-old baby Elle crying out, and you just totally ignoring her, and you done broke up the relationship between the cousins. … They grew up together,” further claimed the reformed kingpin.

“What you did a couple months ago was unacceptable, and you need to be called out for your actions. … What you have done, you have wakened a sleeping dog, and you know the old cliche say, ‘Let sleeping dogs lay,'” added 74-year-old Townsend.

He sent an ominous message at the end as he stated, “I’mma address that in my book and everything else, and that’s just it. You can say I’m being vindictive or whatever.” A reaction to his comments read, “Majorie will live to regret all of her wrong doings if she don’t repent and turn away from it.”

In the past, Marjorie has never addressed her ex’s claims, and thus far, she appears to be maintaining that same approach amid the clip’s resurgence.

