‘Ashton Needs to Pick His Friends Better’: Ashton Kutcher’s Career In Jeopardy Amid His Connections to Diddy and Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson

There is not a single gathering, business deal, or friendship of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ that is exempt from scrutiny as he awaits trial in his federal abuse and racketeering case.

The one-time billionaire who lived a lavish lifestyle with homes in Miami and New York has been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on Sept. 18. Both residences were raided simultaneously in the spring in connection to the federal case.

Widespread speculation about his drug-fueled orgies, “freak offs,” that were detailed in his three-count indictment — as well as in lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct — has led internet sleuths to resurface decades old photos and videos from throughout his career, shining a light on those he once shared kinship with.

Ashton Kutcher seemingly distancing himself from Diddy amid the mogul’s federal case. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ashton Kutcher is among the Hollywood stars who befriended Diddy during his reign as the self-proclaimed King of New York and bicoastal party host who made a name for himself as a top producer in hip-hop.

The two men’s friendship dates back to the early 2000s, but in light of his legal troubles, the actor no longer wants anything to do with the hitmaker.

“Ashton needs to pick his friends better,” said an In Touch anonymous source. “The spotlight has turned on him for reveling in his relationships with a couple of Hollywood’s most notorious stars. He’s going to have a tough time salvaging his career after this Diddy mess!” according to the individual.

Kutcher and his wife actress Mila Kunis have been lying low since facing blowback for letters asking a Los Angeles judge to exercise leniency when sentencing their fellow “That 70’s Show” co-star Danny Masterson last May.

Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in 2001 and 2003. He was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Sept. 7, 2023.

Footage of Ashton Kutcher partying at Diddy’s White Party.



Ashton Kutcher may be the next domino to fall in the Diddy sex trafficking case. pic.twitter.com/lvuK9yFcgz — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 23, 2024

The couple described him as a loving member of their family, one they entrusted with their children. Kutcher and Kunis they share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dmitri, 7. In a joint video apology, they shared that they had no idea their support would be publicized.

However, as a consequence of the bad press, Kutcher and Kunis stepped down as board chair and board observer, respectively, from anti-sex trafficking organization Thorn.

Kutcher co-founded the organization with ex-wife and actress Demi Moore. In his departure announcement, he said, “I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

Still, hearsay from those claiming to know insider details allege that Kutcher fears his former friend will “say anything, do anything, or turn on anyone,” and that includes him too. “Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened,” said a Daily Mail source.

The individual noted that the former Lenovo product engineer somehow feels “lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated” by Diddy and Masterson. “He now trusts no one except for his wife, Mila. He is going to keep his circle to his family.”

Kutcher attended an infamous White Party in 2009, though he was seen flicking it up with Diddy for years before settling down as a family man. He even joked in numerous interviews about being unable to speak openly about his pal’s wild get togethers.

“Well, OK, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” said Kutcher as he stumbled over his words, trying to recollect an appropriate memory in a 2019 “Hot Ones” interview. “I can’t tell that one either … I’m actually cycling through them,” he added.

Kutcher later said, “Diddy party stories… man, that was like some weird memory lane.”

While prosecutors have cast a wide net around the Dirty Money frontman, it has been reported that the “Punk’d” show creator has in no way been implicated in the alleged misdeeds.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be distancing himself from the Diddy, too, as his photos of him at a White Party have also resurfaced.