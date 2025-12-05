‘Be Careful What You Put Out’: Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About ‘Karma’ After ‘Kicking a Man When He’s Down’ with Diddy Documentary

Comedian Marlon Wayans, 53, has weighed in on the controversial “The Reckoning” documentary that has placed a brighter spotlight on numerous allegations of misconduct and abuse against disgraced hip-hop mogul and recording artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, 56.

As an executive producer of Netflix’s “The Reckoning,” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 50, took his longtime rivalry with Diddy to a new level by leveraging his entertainment industry power behind the four-part miniseries.

Marlon Wayans (left) inserted himself in the longstanding feud between hip-hop moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs (center) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (right). (Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality; TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

A clip of Wayans appearing on “The Cruz Show” radio program was posted to social media on Dec. 4. During the interview, “The Wayans Bros” sitcom star was asked about docuseries, suggesting that Diddy was involved in two of the most infamous tragedies in music history.

Bay Area rapper Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and Brooklyn rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace were unfortunate casualties of the so-called East Coast-West Coast rap beef of the 1990s. Diddy was the head of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Bad Boy record label at the time of the feud.

Since 2Pac’s passing in 1996 and Biggie’s passing in 1997, widespread speculation placed the blame for the respective homicides on Diddy. Wayans shared his thoughts on the scandalous rumors presented in 50 Cent’s docuseries.

“I’ve known Puff for 30 years,” Wayans told radio personality J Cruz and his co-hosts, referring to one of Combs’ many professional monikers. He was then questioned about the whispers of Diddy’s alleged involvement in Pac being gunned down in Las Vegas and Biggie being gunned down in Los Angeles.

Wayans responded, “Who’s telling the story? You can create any narrative as a producer or as a director and as a storyteller. I can create a narrative,” seemingly implying “The Reckoning” creative team could have had a specific agenda in painting Diddy a certain way.

“You’re creating a narrative, it doesn’t mean it’s true,” the former Howard University student explained. “I can get interviews. I could get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true.”

He also mentioned the well-known issues between Jackson and Combs, saying, “50 and Puff have a long-term beef. It’s personal.” On whether the G-unit boss was wrong for producing the new documentary, Wayans said, “It’s between him and Puff… It’s between both of them and God.”

In addition, Wayans offered a warning to 50 Cent that fate could intervene and put him in his own troubling situation that plays out in front of the world. The New York City-born stand-up comic stated, “You gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action.”

Wayans’ warning to 50 about pouring gasoline on an already lit fire could boomerang in ways he didn’t expect — with some now saying he might be teeing up the spotlight for someone to turn the cameras on him next.

“Karma has nothing to do with the truth,” wrote one commentator on Real 92.3’s Facebook page. In response to Wayans insistence that a widely accepted narrative can be false, a second person wrote, “It don’t mean it’s a lie either.”

Conversely, someone argued, “Marlon is correct. Filmmakers can shape any type of story they want. 50 Cent’s ‘film’ doesn’t change the fact that there isn’t any public evidence linking Diddy to Pac’s death, just the testimony/interview of a guy that was in the car, who will tell any story to save himself.”

The conversation was just as divided on the Real 92.3 Instagram page. A fan of the “White Chicks” actor proclaimed, “Marlon is brave. He said what a lot of celebrities won’t say but [are] thinking.”

However, another regular supporter admitted, “Now Marlon, I was rocking with you, but I know you [are] smarter than this.” A less sympathetic poster suggested, “Marlon sit this one out.” One balanced comment read, “Two things can be true: 50 is a hater, and Combs is a monster.”

The Alex Stapleton-directed “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” featured behind-the-scenes footage of Diddy leading up to his arrest in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, trafficking, and prostitution.

“It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential,” Stapleton revealed in a statement to Netflix.

“One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades,” he continued. “We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.”

In July 2025, a Manhattan federal jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on other charges. Diddy received a 50-month sentence in prison with an expected release date in May 2028.