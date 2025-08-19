‘What Did They Do?’: Diddy’s Twin Daughters Humiliated at Fair After Ride Operator Forces Them Off

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters found themselves at the center of an unexpected controversy during what should have been a typical night out at the Orange County Fair in Los Angeles.

Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, both 18, were captured on video being asked to leave a roller coaster on Saturday, Aug. 16, around 9 p.m., creating a scene that sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, were asked to remove themselves from a rollercoaster ride at a Los Angeles fair. (Photo: the_combs_twins/Instagram)

The incident unfolded as the twins, dressed in matching pink sweatsuits, sat strapped into their seats alongside friends, ready for the ride to begin. Video footage shows a white male ride operator approaching the group and making hand gestures for them to disembark.

There appeared to be some verbal exchange but it’s unclear what was said. According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the ejection came after staff repeatedly asked the teenagers to put their phones away three times, though their requests were apparently ignored.

The altercation was captured by someone waiting in line to get on the ride and released on the internet. The clip posted to Instagram by TMZ quickly drew commentary from their followers, with opinions ranging from understanding to criticism.

“They probably acted privileged. But so does every teenager today. Really no news,” one social media user observed, while another suggested, “Probably just cause their daughters of Diddy.”

White male operator kicked teens, Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, off a rollercoaster ride at a Los Angeles fair. (Photos: @TMZ/Instagram)

As the twins walked away from the ride, some fairgoers could be heard cheering, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by online observers.

“The fact people clapped as they were leaving..They’re still kids. What if these were your kids,” one person wrote.

The reaction sparked further debate about whether the twins were being treated unfairly due to their father’s current legal troubles.

Sources allegedly close to the situation provided additional context, explaining that Jessie and D’Lila were not actually banned from the fair and were eventually given tickets to ride the rollercoaster later that evening. These same tipsters described the conductor as being “rude” while demanding the phones be put away, suggesting the interaction may have escalated unnecessarily.

The conductor was reportedly heard saying, “We won’t refund the fast pass” as the situation unfolded.

The mixed public response continued online, with some defending the teenagers while others questioned their behavior.

“Poor girls…. Their mom is gone and their dad in jail…. And a bunch of miserable grown ppl picking on them…,” said one person.

However, supporters pushed back against assumptions, with one writing, “They are good girls in spite of what you think of their dad. They should sue the Park period.”

Though many echoed the same sentiment, “Nah what did they do? cause that man probably don’t know them or their Dad.”

This fair incident comes during an incredibly difficult period for the entire Combs family.

The twins’ father remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of violating the Mann Act. Diddy was convicted on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted of many charges as well as racketeering. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3, with his legal team having filed motions seeking either an acquittal or a retrial.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Jessie and D’Lila have maintained their support for their father throughout his high-profile trial in New York City. The twins were seen in court during closing arguments, leaving in tears one day but returning the following day with their sister Chance, demonstrating their continued loyalty during the family’s most challenging time.

BEAUTIFUL x2! The Combs Twins are serving looks and elegance as they head to their senior prom — absolutely stunning 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MIaODbMffQ — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) May 19, 2025

The teenagers have also worked to maintain some normalcy in their lives during this tumultuous period.

Both girls graduated from high school in May, and attended their prom in Los Angeles wearing matching red dresses, moments that represented resilience amid intense public scrutiny. Their brothers, Justin Combs, Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, were also there for their sisters’ big send-off.

In July, Jessie and D’Lila launched 12Twinty1, an inclusive fashion brand reshaping youth entrepreneurship, which also represents the date of their birthday. Their ability to continue with typical teenage experiences while navigating their father’s legal troubles has been both praised and criticized by the public.

The Combs twins’ rollercoaster moment highlights the struggles of growing up under a spotlight they didn’t choose.