‘He’ll Start a Bad Boy Laundry’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Goes from VIP Suites to Work Detail After His Fall from Fame

‘Poor Diddly Washing Stains from Clothes’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Goes from VIP Suites to Laundry Duty After His Fall from Fame

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially swapped private jets for prison jumpsuits. The disgraced hip-hop mogul checked into FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, last Thursday to begin serving his 50-month sentence — a sharp fall from his velvet-rope lifestyle to cold, concrete reality.

And now a new report is claiming he has a first assignment, one that is a humbling twist for someone whose daily life rarely involved folding laundry.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has started his first prison job, washing and drying clothes at FCI Fort Dix, drawing both humor and sympathy online. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘I Was There for 30 Minutes’: Oprah Winfrey and TD Jakes Finally Set the Record Straight About Attending Diddy Parties Amid the Mogul’s Trial

According to TMZ, the move to Fort Dix is considered an upgrade from MDC Brooklyn, where Combs had been detained since September 2024, following the Bad Boy Ceo’s arrest for transportation for illicit services. The outlet claims it was told by purported “insiders” it did not name that Combs will be on laundry duty, washing and drying clothes.

Though the New York facility was grim and tense, the New Jersey prison offers a specific drug treatment program, placing Diddy in a safer environment outside the general population.

Process into a facility could take weeks or months. Despite TMZ’s report, it’s unclear when Diddy will begin his work assignment.

Social media users responded to reports about Diddy doing domestic work after decades of producing records and dancing behind his artists in music videos, as one joked, “So, he finally got a ‘real’ job!”

Diddy Seen Chatting With Fellow Inmates At Fort Dix Prison. pic.twitter.com/mFy3RV9fdG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 1, 2025

Comments on Facebook ranged from playful digs — “I bet he’s got a thing for sniffing musty drawers now”— to the cheeky, “Poor diddly washing stains from clothes.”

One Yahoo reader said, “He’ll start a bad boy laundry prison garb in there,” while another suggested, “He needs to clean toilets and showers to learn humility.”

Another joked, “A prison spokesman stated inmate Diddy is assigned to the Prison commissary where he is in charge of ‘baby oil’ ales. The spokesperson stated we try to assign inmates to jobs in which they have experience.”

Despite the humor online, Combs’ purported first prison job comes after a life of being waited on hand and foot.

During his trial, federal prosecutors revealed he rarely charged his own phone or fetched water, relying instead on an army of assistants to manage the smallest tasks. Now, he is learning the rhythms of prison life, a far cry from the glitzy lifestyle most associate with the music and fashion icon.

TMZ even obtained images of Combs walking the prison yard in a beanie and jacket, and his visible gray beard surrounded his giant smile, offering the first sight of him outside courtroom sketches since his arrest.

Meanwhile, prominent figures linked to Combs’ circle have publicly distanced themselves.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey emphasized her disinterest in the party scene during a fireside chat at Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Good Soil Forum.

“First of all, I’ve never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party I’m the first one out,” Winfrey said in June. She described quiet evenings at home, emphasizing her preference for solitude over scandal.

Bishop Jakes echoed similar sentiments, claiming that a brief birthday visit to Combs’ home was innocent and that any rumors of impropriety were absurd given his role as a grandfather and pastor emeritus.

The reason for Combs’ incarceration is straightforward: in July 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty of transporting individuals for vice activity.

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs filed their notice of appeal today.



They are appealing his final judgment and 50-month prison sentence to the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which covers the Southern District of New York. pic.twitter.com/wIfxHGIMtC — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 20, 2025

After being acquitted of racketeering and trafficking charges, Diddy’s legal team—led by attorney Alexandra Shapiro—is moving quickly to advance his appeal, which was granted on Monday, Nov. 3.

Diddy’s appeal emphasizes the urgency to avoid any procedural delays as they work to reduce his 50-month sentence. According to court filings, Combs’ brief is due December 23, the U.S. government’s response by February 20, and his team’s reply by March 13. Oral arguments could begin as early as April.















