‘You Don’t Respect Anyone’: Denzel Washington and Wife Pauletta Allegedly Attended a Diddy Party Before They Had Enough and ‘Stormed Out’

One name you might not expect to be at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ all-night parties is two-time Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington.

A new report is now claiming that the entertainer who has worked in Hollywood for five decades, was spotted with his wife Pauletta Washington at one of the “Act Bad” rapper’s wild soirees in the early 2000s but left after things got too crazy.

However, before he “stormed out,” Washington reportedly blasted Combs for not having any respect for the people gathered at the event.

US Weekly reported this week that a purported onetime friend of Diddy spilled this information in an exclusive interview, saying “Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone.’”

Actor Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, allegedly “stormed out” of one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ party because it was too disrespectful. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The claimed eyewitness to the elder statesman’s reprimand said, “[Denzel and Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with the music mogul], and they had seen something and stormed out.”

The New York Post posted the remarks on its Instagram profile, and many of its 1.3 million followers weighed in, most not shocked at the “Training Day” star’s no-nonsense stance over 20 years ago.

“Denzel Washington is a respectable man. He knew what was up,” one person wrote, as another stated, “Denzel always been a real one.”

Another person quipped, “Should have ‘Equalized’ Puffy right there on the spot !”

Some speculated on what happened. “Diddy was digging his wife,” one person submitted, as another one thought something might have happened to him, “GET YOUR GOD— HANDS OFFA ME !”

Others gave the Tony winner his props but questioned why he has been quiet all these years. “Good for DW,” a comment read, adding, “Yet no celebrities have come forward. If you knew what was going on and kept quiet you’re just as complicit.”

“If Denzel didn’t go to the authorities after seeing things, he will be held responsible. They’ve made it clear. If stayed quiet, you’re in trouble too,” another said.

There were also ride-or-die fans that said this is not abnormal behavior for Washington, “Denzel is def one in a million. He’s def a gentlemen!!!!”

There are many stories around about Washington, 69, being the sound voice of reason in chaotic Hollywood drama.

Consider how he stepped in to calm down Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the commercial break, he immediately approached the “King Richard” actor and gave him a compassionate but big brotherly reality check. Video footage captured the “Gladiator” actor and his friend Hollywood heavyweight Tyler Perry sharing a few words with Smith, helping him through this low moment.

Months later, in a Variety magazine, he said, “Fortunately, there were people there. Not just me but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers.”

“I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God, go any of us. Who are we to condemn?” Washington shared with the publication.

He also added, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Indeed, it seems that the devil came for Diddy while he was soaring high.

Before his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a $30 million lawsuit, Diddy was having a great year. He had become the third Global Icon Award winner at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, received the key to New York City, and was lauded for making a $1 million pledge to Howard University, his alma mater.

The university would later sever all ties, including his honorary doctorate from the institution, with Combs after the release of a graphic video where he is seen brutally beating and stomping out Ventura in a hotel hallway.

I had no idea #Cassie went through this kind of abuse from #diddy until i saw it from my own eyes 😩🫨😭. pic.twitter.com/knEFLvmRcA — Ken’Dre (@Kendrebell_) May 17, 2024

Since the Ventura allegations, 120 people have filed civil claims against their client, PBS reported. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the lot, including a man who said when he was 9 he was assaulted by the “Missing You” star, making these claims on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement.

Wolff is part of the legal team currently representing Combs, who faces charges including conspiracy to engage in racketeering, forced sex trafficking, deception, coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently held without bond at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is under suicide watch.

Despite these circumstances, his son Christian provided a brief update on his father’s condition during a rare appearance at his sister Chance’s graduation following the arrest, stating simply, “He’s good.”

While many are shocked about the allegations leveled against Diddy, one person purportedly is not: Wendy Williams.

In a recent purported interview with the Daily Mail, she was quoted as saying: “It is about time.”