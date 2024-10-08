‘He Was Diddy’s Number One Party Invite’: Fans Call Out Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scheme to Escape Diddy Accusations by of Fleeing to Italy with Young Girlfriend 

Leonardo DiCaprio’s connection to the music industry continues to follow him, particularly his history with music exec Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Despite being on vacation, fans still remind him of his ties to the rapper, whose parties are now under scrutiny.

Like many other celebrities, DiCaprio attended numerous Diddy parties over the past 30 years. In the ’90s, as his star was rising, the Oscar winner often mingled with top names in hip-hop. His friendship with the Bad Boy founder seemed natural, as both were at the peak of their careers.

Fans believe Leonardo DiCaprio is hiding out in Italy to escape rumors about his connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs and his parties. (Photos by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; MEGA/GC Images)

Leading up to and after Combs’ arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting sex workers for prostitution, outlets like the Daily Mail confirmed DiCaprio’s attendance at Diddy’s famous ‘White Parties’ in 1998 with more photos.

Some of these gatherings, held at Combs’ East Hampton home, are rumored to have later become “Freak Offs.”

Photos from Diddy's all white party have started going viral following his arrest last week. Some celebrities in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and more🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXJMFylaYB — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 23, 2024

Although there are no allegations of wrongdoing against DiCaprio, some social media users are trolling the “Great Gabtsy” star for his association with Combs.

Deux Moi posted a series of paparazzi-snapped pictures of the actor in Italy with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Calling it a “family affair,” the Instagram profile said the 49-year-old was joined by his mom, stepdad, and Vittoria’s mom.

Many of the fans flooded the comments, disregarding the wholesome vacation pics and shifted the conversation to the Diddy-DiCaprio bromance.

“We’re just gonna pretend like he wasn’t at the diddy parties? Cool, cool, cool,” someone wrote.

“I bet he’ll marry this one after all the Diddy stuff that’s coming at him,” one person commented, adding the instruction to the profile to “Pin this.”

Another quipped, “PR spin to distract that he was Diddys number one party invite.”

Someone else mentioned his preference for younger women, writing, “He loves babies and loves Diddy parties.”

A fifth comment read, “He is staying far away from being asked about Diddys parties.”

It appears that the “Django” star has been working overtime to distance himself from Combs over the last month. Despite there being no evidence presented that he did anything but had a (legal) good time, reports are saying he is doing everything that he can to play down his connection to “Mr. Take That, Take That.”

One insider said in a September 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, after the charges almost broke the internet, “Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this” and that “he attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did.”

It is going to be hard for the severance to feel real as videos continue to circulate where Combs claims that is “#1 on his invitation list” is DiCaprio.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

Still tipsters insist that it’s been years since the box office draw has rocked with the Money Earning Mount Vernon native.

“He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous,” they said.

For now, the actor is playing it cool, relaxing with his young lady, and hoping to come out of this controversy like he did with the 1MDB scandal just a few years ago.

DiCaprio became entangled in the 1MDB scandal, which also implicated others such as Kimora Lee Simmon’s estranged husband, Tim Leissner, Pras Michel of The Fugees and more recently, producer Swizz Beatz, through his connections to Malaysian financier Jho Low, who allegedly embezzled billions from Malaysia’s state investment fund.

"Most of my friends are gone. They’re all new people. I don’t know them anymore. It’s a new town. It’s a new industry. It’s just like, I can’t hang out there. Except when I’m with Leo.”

~ Martin Scorsese



The Wolf of Wall Street pic.twitter.com/MhaGgyC0dK — Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued2) November 17, 2023

Low helped finance DiCaprio’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” using funds from the scandal.

The actor even accepted expensive gifts and donations for his foundation from Low.

Once the scandal came to light, DiCaprio cooperated with authorities and returned assets linked to the scheme, including Picasso paintings and Marlon Brando’s Oscar, which had been gifted to him by Low.

It is unclear if the government has approached DiCaprio to cooperate with authorities in the Combs case.