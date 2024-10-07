‘She Looks 30’: T.I. and Tiny Seemingly Welcome Mother of King Harris’ First Child Into Their Family at Baby Shower

Atlanta rapper T.I., long known as the King of the South, is preparing to welcome a new addition to his family.

His eldest son with wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is expecting his first child, adding a “little prince” to the Harris family.

The grandparents hosted a baby shower for King Harris, and the world was able to see the “Drip” rapper’s girlfriend and unborn child’s mother, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps, also known as @nanalilfineass on Instagram.

T.I. and Tiny Harris prepare to become grandparents again after revealing King Harris’ baby shower. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram; Prince Williams/WireImage)

In a video posted on Spiritual Word, King is seen in a black T-shirt, leather pants and a link chain while holding the Instagram influencer’s belly. Epps is seen wearing a beautiful gold sequined form-fitting dress with a nude silhouette and an extended collar that hangs off her shoulder.

This is one of the first times that she has been seen in images with the reality star.

“He look so much more handsome with his hair that color and cut,” said one person in the comments noting King cut his locs last May.

They continued, “With that pretty chocolate lil lady on his side.”

Focusing on Epps’ facial expression, one person said, “She doesn’t look a half an inch interested in him and there is 0 chemistry….just a good meal ticket.”

Another said, “She looks 30 and he looks 13.”

Fans flooded both IG pages with comments about King seemingly introducing Epps to the internet.

Others believe she’s just looking to joining the lifestyle of the rich and famous, writing, “I’m getting ‘bag secured’ vibes idk.”

A fourth added, “Lord tiny please raise this child.”

Official Black Celebrity Kids posted a video of the shower’s layout, showing off the blue and gold décor and several tables and light fixtures that spelled out “King,” suggesting maybe the baby’s name will be “King” like his father’s.

“@tip should’ve stood on bizness and not paid for JACK SHATT!! Ijs, don’t forget he’s grown grown,” said one critic.

Also seen in the footage are maternity photos of King kneeling in front of Nana and kissing her belly. There also was a special appearance from King’s younger brother Major, who had cooking mitts on.

While there were a lot of shady comments, there were more well-wishes, with people saying things like “Blessing and a safe delivery for mom and baby.”

Another said, “In my opinion, King is going to be a great father! He has a strong village behind him. Praying for a healthy birth.”

T.I. seemed more than excited after making the surprising revelation in August that the 20-year-old, often making headlines for his troubles, is expecting a child.

“My baby is having a baby! I’m too geeked about my Grandson coming!! U look so beautiful! Congratulations guys,” wrote Tiny over a video from the baby shower. Nana replied back saying, “Thank you ma.”

Tiny Harris shares footage from son King Harris’ baby shower with girlfriend Nana. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram)

While the family has kept many details about King’s baby private, Epps couldn’t avoid being teased on social media for carrying the reckless nepo baby’s first child.

The following month, she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her photo shoot on Instagram and dropped hints in her bio like “me+kc=4L.” King’s full name is Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, so “KC” likely stands for King Clifford.

Weeks later, she posted photos and video from a Falcons game where T.I. and his daughter Heiress performed.

Nana hasn’t disclosed her due date, but judging by the festivities and her belly, the baby is expected before the end of the year. While congratulations are in order, many wonder if this new addition will influence King to settle down and change up his act for good.

Recently, even his maternal grandmother had to check him online for his rowdy ways. Diane Cottle hopped into his comments after he was partying a little hard while rapping in his car. She wrote, “Stop smoking so much. Son.”

The seemingly wild child replied, “@diannecottlepope I’m sorry Mamaw I love you.”

This is the same grandmother, King revealed he was living with while filming his family’s hit shows, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”

This revelation came months after he was facing backlash for persuading a homeless man to do the spicy one chip challenge and weeks before a viral video emerged of him being put in a headlock by his father after King insisted he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth.