‘Hold Up…T.I. Didn’t Even Graduate?’: Rapper T.I.’s Critical Take on School Systems Backfires Once Fans Dig Into His Background in Education

T.I. has never exactly tiptoed around an opinion. From music to reality TV to filmmaking — and now stand-up and podcasting — the Atlanta entertainer thrives on speaking freely, even when it ruffles feathers online.

His stance on education is no different. Despite skipping a few years after middle school, he later stepped into a college classroom to teach at Clark Atlanta University and has publicly supported academic advancement. At the same time, he’s argued that the traditional school route isn’t built for everyone — a perspective that tends to spark just as much pushback as praise.

T.I. started a firestorm online after sharing his take on the education system despite not graduating from high school. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The father of six, who dropped out of school in the ninth grade, expressed his disapproval of educational institutions’ systemic approach to their mission in a Feb. 3 episode of his podcast “expediTIously with Tip “T.I.” Harris.”

He was joined by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, and the two bonded over their shared criticism of school.

Newton admitted that while he loved the interactions he had with people at school, he did not enjoy school overall, which led to behavioral issues and trouble with his teachers.

His comments raised one question for T.I., who asked, “But why don’t you think schools recognize those skills in young people and cultivate those instead of just drilling the mundane, the conventional approach to education?”

Newton replied, “I don’t think that the traditional school dynamic is for everybody.”

T.I. responded, “Well, I think school is there to really breed followers. I think it’s there to condition young kids to become human being adults that will join the workforce and fall in line with the systems that have been set in place.”

Newton signaled his agreement by responding with a few “yeahs” and “yups” throughout his statement.

The “No Mediocre” rapper continued, “If you are someone that is a leader, someone that looks to blaze a trail and do things differently than they’ve ever been done before and can lead the rest of these kids away from that system, they shun you.”

Naturally, he got mixed reviews on his thoughts as people called out his criminal record and history of selling drugs as a teenager. One person wrote, “Say the RAPPER and former TRAPPER.”

Someone else agreeing with him said, “The great awakening! I think everyone is realizing how much we’ve been played.”

Another person shaded him by mentioning his son King Harris, who has turned the public off with his “gangsta” persona despite seemingly growing up with privileges most kids don’t have: “Is that the reason King is the way he is ?”

In 2023, King got into a public altercation with his mother, Tiny Harris, and his father about his privileged background. His parents argued that he grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but King disputed this.

Fans who saw the online argument criticized King for wanting to act like he’d had a hard life instead of taking advantage of what he had.

He later came forward with more insight into his upbringing. He claimed that while their family TV show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” was meant to portray the idea that they all lived under one roof, he actually lived with his grandmother and mostly went to his parents’ house when they were filming.

King explained that while his grandma had a nice house, it was still in a bad area. But over the last year, the father-and-son duo have been able to mend their relationship with Harris, attributing their rift to their being so much alike.

T.I. complimented his son and hit back at critics judging him while appearing on “The Breakfast Club” in December 2025, saying, “If I think about where I was when I was his age, when he was running around and enjoying his youth, you can spend your youth however you want to. And that’s how he chose to spend his, and that’s his prerogative. You know what I’m saying? But you shouldn’t like critique too much too soon.”

King has been on a different path, avoiding police interactions and hanging with the wrong crowds. He became a father to his baby boy, King Jr., whom he welcomed in 2024 with his girlfriend, J’Nijah.

But his dad’s remarks strike a noticeably different tone from what viewers saw years ago on their family show. In Season 3’s “Education First” episode, Tip was the one laying down the law about academics and pressing his sons to take school seriously.

At one point, he was visibly stunned after reviewing King and his older son Domani’s report cards. Rather than brushing it off, he stepped in immediately — hiring a tutor and assigning summer work to get them back on track, making it clear that education was non-negotiable in his household.

Now, T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, have just one adolescent child at home, Heiress. With older siblings, two hands-on parents, and formal schooling all shaping her environment, she’s growing up surrounded by lessons that stretch well beyond the classroom.