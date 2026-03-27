‘It All Came with a Price’: Tiny Harris Says T.I. Fought to Win Her Back — But What She Had to Give Up Left Her Hesitating

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ marriage woes have often played out in front of the world. The Atlanta couple have been together for 25 years and married for 16, but their troubles began long before saying, “I do.”

The former Xscape singer filed for divorce in 2016, just months after giving birth to their third child, a daughter named Heiress, due to T.I.’s infidelity. She refiled months later in 2017 after courts realized that T.I. had not been served the first time.

The pair later made up and were able to rebuild their relationship and expand their family. But it wasn’t easy, and no one got off scot-free.

Tiny Harris opens up about what almost led to her and T.I. splitting and how he had to adapt to her new self. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

‘We Will Not Be Shaken Down’: T.I. and Tiny Harris Claim They Are Being Extorted After Woman Sues for Sexual Assault and Battery Following Incident at L.A. Hotel

On March 26, Tiny confirmed on “The Breakfast Club” that T.I. didn’t want her to work after they got together, which caused significant tension in their relationship.

“It wasn’t the smartest thing. It was cool because he was showering me, he paid off my mama house. He did a lot of things. I had cars. I had whatever I wanted. But you know now all this came with a price,” said Tiny.

She said whenever T.I. was out on the road, she was expected to just be home.

“When they want to go do whatever they want to do, you just stuck here like, OK,” Tiny shared. “And then you don’t have nowhere to go. You just got to be there when they get back. Like, I ain’t like that. I was like, no, this ain’t for me.”

Before meeting T.I. in 1999, Tiny was used to her own independence after building her name in the music industry as a songwriter and member of R&B group Xscape.

Loren Lorosa, a co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” inquired about what T.I. was lacking in their marriage that prompted Tiny to choose to file for divorce.

“He wasn’t acting like he wanted to be there, and I don’t want to be anywhere I’m not wanted,” said Tiny, who became suspicious when her normally affectionate husband stopped showing that affection. She said she knew it was time “to go” when she kept trying to make it work while “he’s shutting the door on it.”

T.I. did two stints in jail before and after their marriage: nine months on weapons charges between 2009 and 2010, and 11 months between 2010 and 2011 for violating probation.

In 2019, the “Trap Musik” rapper explained on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” that before he went to jail both times, they were together all the time. But that changed when he came back home for good in 2011.

Three years later, he was living in a condo in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood and Tiny had purchased a home in Henry County south of the city.

The “Just Kickin’ It” claims she had found her voice and learned to move her own way rather than simply going along with everything he wanted to do, which T.I. found quite displeasing.

“I had to let them know, like, this is why you like me. You know what I’m saying? Because I was doing something. I was somebody,” Tiny exclaimed. She said it took a minute for him to get used to that version of her.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Loren Lorosa asked Tiny what T.I. wasn’t doing in their marriage that made her decide to file for divorce.

She said, “He wasn’t acting like he wanted to be there, and I won’t stay where I’m not wanted.” The 50-year-old realized T.I. had stopped being affectionate, which led her to file for divorce.

A YouTuber responded to a clip from Tiny’s interview, writing, “It’s important not to lose your identity, in a relationship.”

One commentator on the Breakfast Club’s Instagram page said, “Independence and being led can live in the same place. It comes with time, wisdom and maturity. I love this for her and their family.” Another person added, “Sound like a controlling situation.”

During a rough patch in their marriage, T.I. cheated and is rumored to have past ties to video model Bernice Burgos and “Greenleaf” actress Asia’h Epperson, with whom he shared a viral intimate exchange.

In 2014, Tiny hung out with her husband’s rival, Floyd Mayweather, which led to a brawl at a Las Vegas Fatburger. T.I. was also reportedly upset that she attended a birthday party for Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya. Later, in 2016, a fun video of Tiny and the boxer dancing at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party surfaced. She insists it was all friendly—no romance.

The two ultimately decided to work things out and have been together ever since, expanding their blended family.

Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Jailee Pullins, 30, from a previous relationship, has a daughter named Harley. When she began dating T.I., he had three kids, Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, 26, Domani Uriah Harris, 25, and Deyjah Imani Harris, 24, from previous relationships.

Together, they share Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 21, Major Philant Harris, 17, and Heiress Diana Harris, 10.

Domani and King stepped up to defend Tiny when she got dragged into T.I.’s beef with 50 Cent.