‘He’s Not Going Back’: Jennifer Lopez Slammed Following Reports She’ll ‘Never Forgive’ Ben Affleck Despite Spitefully Filing for Divorce After He Moved Closer to His Ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has been blamed for the breakdown of her fourth marriage to Oscar winner Ben Affleck, but a new report now suggests that the “Batman” A-lister was the one who actually threw in the towel.

Many were shocked when the couple spun the block after they were unable to make it down the aisle while dating in the early 2000s. They got back together in 2021 and married in 2022, but now they are headed for divorce court.

A purported tipster reportedly told In Touch Weekly that Lopez will “never forgive” her ex for abandoning their relationship and not trying to work it out this time around.

Fans react to JLo filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on the same day her estranged husband traveled with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram; @jennifer.garner/Instagram; @bendos_everyday/Instagram)

Despite efforts to keep things civil for the sake of their children, she also reportedly feels let down by how Affleck’s stance since she filed for divorce on Aug. 20, the gossip site claims. The unnamed source gave more details about the family outing to the Beverly Hills Hotel and what really happened.

The person suggested that the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was trying to be civil for the children — Affleck’s children with Jennifer Garner Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 16, with singer Marc Anthony — during their Sept. 14 brunch.

They were all spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Lopez and Affleck were seen holding hands and exchanging kisses. But her husband continued to have a somber and sour disposition.

“Jennifer would never make a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment,” In Touch reported its anonymous mouthpiece said.

“She’s made it plain she’ll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on the marriage in such a savage manner.”

Affleck’s public and private acts in recent months haven’t helped ease the situation by not taking responsibility for his part in the demise of their marriage.

Over the summer, the “Air” actor moved out of their over $60 million estate into a $100,000-a-month rental, and by July, he had purchased a $20 million home near Garner. Affleck and Garner also share another daughter, Violet, 18.

Ben Affleck making moves! 🏡 Close to buying a new mansion near ex Jennifer Garner @JenGarnerNet. Is this a sign of a split from JLo? 🤔 #BenAffleck #JenniferGarner #JLo https://t.co/Xt9kMslodU — Gent News 🙈🙉🙊 (@GentNewsCom) July 19, 2024

After the purchase of the French country-style house in Pacific Palisades, the Bronx Bombshell filed for divorce in August, ending their two-year marriage.

According to the leak, “Ben has made it crystal clear he’s not going back to J .Lo, and she’s fuming. They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up, which went about as badly as everyone feared.”

When In Touch posted the story, fans chimed in with their opinion about the break up, not buying what the source said.

“Move on, JLo. We’ve all seen last year at the Grammys how you snapped at him, slapped his chest and controlled him to sit when you didn’t know the cameras were on you,” one person wrote.

A viral video from the 2023 Grammys last February captures Affleck whispering into JLo’s ear as she abruptly responded by jerking away and snapping at him. She then pats his chest with the back of her hand, prompting Affleck to straighten his vest and attempt to fix his face as she looked away and smiled.

There were some that said they believe that Affleck was at fault.

“He was mean to her on purpose in front of cameras,” one person said. “Shame on him.”

A second comment said sarcastically, “He seems sooooo nice though.”

Many believe that Lopez was the problem all along, pointing to allegations of her calling the media and paparazzi to meet them at locations, knowing that Affleck doesn’t like to be in the cameras on his personal time.

One said, “She is 55 and been married 4 times. I’m thinking she’s not the easiest to live with.”

Another suggested she should have known after spinning the block, “Yet you accepted his ring twice.”

Some say Lopez is extremely jealous of Affleck’s close-knit relationship with Garner, and when the Marvel actor moved close to her that was a too much for her to handle.

Even with that, no one could deny that when they recently linked for brunch, it was “Good Will Hunting” actor that seemed to be more upset during their recent conversation. While fans have no true idea why, the images are jarring, with Lopez looking blank.

The divorce drama is just cranking up as rumors suggest cracks in their united front are break down. However, some are awaiting for an official statement from Affleck himself.