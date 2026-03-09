‘OMG’: Jennifer Lopez’s Emotional Confession About Ex Marc Anthony Takes a Turn as She Exposes the Moment That Almost Broke Her for Good

Jennifer Lopez once told the world that love doesn’t cost a thing. Decades later, the superstar who turned her heartbreak into chart-topping music is acknowledging that love in real life can come with a much steeper price.

In Lopez’s case, that price has included patience, kissing a few very famous frogs who became her husband, and weathering the kind of headlines that trail every chapter of her romantic life. Despite the lingering blow from her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez is still battling with feelings from her third divorce.

Jennifer Lopez admitted she nearly gave up after her divorce from Marc Anthony as fans reacted to her candid reflection on love, heartbreak, and starting over. (Photos by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

The Bronx bombshell’s relationships in Hollywood rarely play out like her scripted movies, as Lopez has navigated engagements, breakups, and multiple marriages while maintaining one of the most visible and scrutinized careers in entertainment.

Now, she pulled back the curtain on one of the most difficult moments in that journey — and the advice that helped her get through.

While performing for her fans during her “Up All Night” Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 6, the “Selena” actress reflected on the emotional aftermath of her divorce from singer Marc Anthony.

The couple married in 2004, separated in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2014. Looking back, Lopez made a shocking confession about the period that left her feeling overwhelmed while raising their young twins.

“I have a little story. After my third divorce — that’s when I was starting to get good at it. Oh, seriously, that’s not funny,” Lopez told the crowd.

Adding, “Really, it was actually a really tough time. I was really about to give up on it all. I mean, I was a single mom with 2- to 3-year-old twins.”

Searching for guidance, Lopez said she reached out to one of her mentors, the late author Louise Hay.

“I called up one of my mentors. Her name was Louise Hay. Some of you might know who she is — she passed away,” Lopez continued. “But she said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And she said, ‘When you’re learning a dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?’”

Lopez shared her answer, “I said, ‘I just keep going until I get the steps right.’”

According to Lopez, Hay responded with advice that has stayed with her ever since, “She said, ‘That’s right. So, always keep dancing.’”

The singer closed the story with a message for the audience. “And I wish the same for each and every one of you — that no matter what life throws at you, you dance and you dance and you dance again and again and again. I love you so much.”

The clip of the moment quickly circulated online, sparking strong reactions from a few on Instagram.

“Nothing to brag about,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer appeared unimpressed by the reflection, begging, “PLEEEEASE give it up!”

People readers questioned Lopez’s long history of high-profile relationships.

Another person compared the singer’s marriage history to a familiar Hollywood figure.

“Now she just rolls with it and marrys and divorces like eating potato chips. Hello the next liz taylor,” the comment read. Another said, “Omgggggg all I hear is blah blah me me me me blah blah blah.”

Still, not every response was negative. Some fans defended the entertainer.

“Our Jen is not a quitter! Bet it’s about time for another star studded happily never after event,” one supporter wrote.

Another observer offered a blunt suggestion. “Stay single… she like variety, clearly.”

Despite their split, Lopez has spoken positively about the role Anthony played in her life. During their seven-year marriage, she said the singer helped strengthen her confidence as a performer and frequently reminded her of her talent.

Anthony was Lopez’s third husband.

Before him, she was briefly married to Ojani Noa in the late 1990s and later to dancer Cris Judd in the early 2000s.

Years later, Lopez reunited with actor Ben Affleck, reviving one of Hollywood’s most talked-about relationships. The pair married in 2022, but the relationship eventually unraveled. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 after the couple separated earlier that year.

Following that breakup, Lopez suggested she was learning to navigate life independently after decades of high-profile romances. During a sit-down with Interview magazine, she revealed she felt “sad” and “desperate” from the split from the two-time Oscar winner.

With that in mind, the story she shared onstage in Las Vegas revealed the mindset that helped her move forward during one of the hardest moments of her life. The advice from her mentor remains simple: no matter how many times the rhythm changes, keep dancing.