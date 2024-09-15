‘He Always Looks Like He’s Yelling at Her’: Jennifer Lopez Rocks Wedding Ring In New Photos with Ben Affleck During First Public Outing Since Filing for Divorce

Fans did a double take when one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, were spotted together recently, despite their highly publicized breakup.

It seems the two actors, formerly known as ‘Bennifer,’ briefly put their differences aside since Lopez filed for divorce last month.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were seen out together in photos on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Their appearance marked the first time they’ve been seen together since Lopez filed for divorce in August, according to People.

Despite their struggles, the pair seem to be working to maintain a united front for their children, who spent the last two years together as step-siblings.

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met up for brunch and brought their children with them, despite filing for divorce a month prior. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)

The former couple, along with their children — Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16 — gathered at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

While the children sat at a separate table, Lopez and Affleck were seen holding hands and sharing a few kisses, according to Page Six. Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet, was not seen in the photos.

The couple’s outing comes almost exactly a month after the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The timing of the divorce filing fell on what would have been their second wedding anniversary on Aug. 20. According to the legal documents, the pair had been separated since April.

But their interaction didn’t go unnoticed by fans, and the online reactions were quick and sharp. Pictures of the outing were posted on DeuxMoi’s Instagram, where fans immediately zeroed in on the “Daredevil” actor’s facial expression and demeanor.

Some questioned the Marvel actor’s mood, with one user writing, “I know a lot of the online chatter about these two is very anti-JLo, but I don’t like his energy and his aggressive body language, and I never have. That second picture stresses me out just looking at it.”

Another comment added, “He always looks like he’s yelling at her. Always up in her face. I worry for her.”

Im gonna zip it 🤐 till we know more lol. Jen blink twice if you’re ok though 👀 lol pic.twitter.com/VQbmZqz7DY — Jax (@JACS1924) September 14, 2024

The constant conversation extended over to the X platform as one person simply declared, “Im gonna zip it till we know more lol. Jen blink twice if you’re ok though. Lol.”

Affleck’s often grumpy disposition has been a subject of fan concern before.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez argue on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/ZSmSYRKC4D — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 11, 2023

In 2023, the “Gone Girl” movie star was photographed by a European tourist and seemed to be arguing with the Bronx bombshell, the Daily Mail reported. The early morning conflict made headlines, as pictures showed Affleck with his hands up as he spoke to his wife.

That’s not the only time the actor has been captured by paparazzi in a funky mood, looking upset or stressed. Sometimes it is justifiable, particularly when he is being hounded by the photographers.

On one occasion, over the summer, Affleck was seen snapping at paparazzi for endangering his family as they lurked near his home.

Despite the criticism directed at Affleck, not all fans are ready to give up on the couple. Some still hope for a reconciliation.

“So you’re saying there’s a chance,” one person stated on Instagram, while others called their relationship “the most confusing in history.”

What added to the confusion was the shift in mood. While they shared kisses at the brunch, they were also seen later in a black SUV parked outside of the hotel, engaged in what appeared to be a tense conversation.

Affleck was behind the wheel and Lopez was seated in the passenger seat. This tense conversation might remind people that the couple has issues that are not easily resolved by a brunch. Another sign that romantically they are probably not getting back together was that the “In Living Color” dancer was spotted wearing her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a “Jennifer” ring on her wedding finger.

The could be the same engagement ring that Affleck has engraved with the words, “Not. Going. Anywhere.’”

Adding one more wrinkle to the family outing was Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who was also at the hotel with her children. She was seen leaving with them after their brunch.

While Lopez and Affleck’s reunion has drawn plenty of media attention, it underscores a deeper effort to maintain a sense of family, despite their divorce and ongoing struggles.

As they continue to navigate co-parenting and work through their “irreconcilable differences,” their actions suggest that keeping the family intact — at least for their children’s sake.