‘Chasing Status & Ben’s Attention’: Jennifer Lopez Targets Multi-Million-Dollar Purchase That Costs Nearly Three Times as Much as Ben Affleck’s New Bachelor Pad After Filing for Divorce

It seems that actress Jennifer Lopez is moving on with her life after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The Bronx bombshell reportedly is looking to purchase a home that dwarfs the price of the one her soon-to-be ex-husband recently acquired.

Lopez is reportedly in the process of negotiating a deal for the famed Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, listed for a staggering $55 million.

This move follows a series of major real estate transactions spurred by the couple’s ongoing divorce. The “Gone Girl” filed for divorce in August 2024.

Jennifer Lopez explores multi-million dollar purchase weeks after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. (Photos @jlo/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Before the filing, Affleck settled into a $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood, California, which he purchased in July 2024, as reported by Robb Report.

Meanwhile, the former couple has been attempting to offload their $68 million Crestview Manor estate in Los Angeles.

Many have suggested that while it seems that Lopez is moving on, she is truly miserable over her fourth divorce. After the filing, she began posting pictures of her fun summer thirst traps to convince others how happy she is.

Fans have weighed in on the mother of two’s move, believing that Lopez is trying hard to prove to the world that she is “ok” with the breakdown of her relationship, while others say this is just a bad decision to spend so much on the house for just her and her twins.

One comment on the Daily Mail said, “She has to prove that she is wealthy enough to pay for a mansion to live in, so she’s showing off. You know Jennifer Lopez, the one from the block; she used to have a little, now she has a lot.”

Another person added, “[She is] chasing status & maybe Ben’s attention; not peace or happiness.”

The Jasmine Brand posted the news and their followers also had opinions.

“I am not impressed with this decision if accurate,” one follower said, adding, “She’s making another bad decision. Therapy is the right decision. Love you, Jen, but…”

Another comment read, “I’m not getting a house with 14 rooms if there are only 3 people in my family. I’ll keep spending money on vacations instead,” as someone else asked, “Is she gonna move all her ex’s in there too?”

“Some people slam dounuts after a breakup , some people spend obscene amounts of money on excessive real estate,” a fourth comment said.

The Azria Estate, a sprawling 30,000-square-foot property, is steeped in Hollywood history.

Originally owned by BCBG founder Max Azria, the 3-acre estate boasts 14 bedrooms, manicured gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house, and an infinity pool complete with a sauna, according to TMZ.

The home’s Georgian Colonial architecture, designed by the iconic Paul Williams, adds to its allure with classic columns and detailed moldings.

However, acquiring this estate may not be straightforward for Lopez.

The property was auctioned earlier this year, with billionaire Ron Burkle placing the winning bid of $30 million. Burkle is now entangled in a legal dispute with Max Azria’s widow, Lubov Azria, over an alleged breach of contract related to the sale.

Among other things, he is objecting to a contract provision giving Azria the option to lease the property after the sale. Despite this, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” chart-topper reportedly has shown renewed interest, touring the property multiple times since August, and it is listed for $55 million even while the dispute remains in the courts.

Lopez reportedly is negotiating with both Burkle and Lubov Azria to finalize a deal. Sources suggest that Lopez is trying to bring the price down to somewhere between $30 million and $39 million, according to Page Six.

If successful, this purchase would make for a bold new chapter in Lopez’s life post-split, as she sets her sights on one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious properties.