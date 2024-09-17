‘I Was the Pioneer’: Jennifer Lopez’s Very First Husband Drops Bombshell Exposing Singer Ditched Him for Fame After He Held Her Down

Superstar Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, has resurfaced in the public eye, sharing his views on their short marriage weeks after J.Lo filed for divorce against her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Noa, the Cuban immigrant, who was married to Lopez for less than a year in the late ’90s, believes there are parallels between his time with the “Unstoppable” actor and her latest marriage, which has sparked a wide range of reactions from fans.

Noa met Lopez when she was still on the rise, long before her global fame.

At the time, Lopez was a 27-year-old actress and singer making a name for herself in Hollywood, while Noa, six years younger, had just arrived a few years earlier in the U.S. illegally from Cuba. He was working as a dishwasher at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant in Miami when Lopez walked in and caught his eye.

Their whirlwind romance began shortly after, with the Bronx beauty reportedly charmed by something “special” in him that she hadn’t seen in other men she had worked with.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Noa reminisced about the early days of their relationship. He said they lived a relatively simple life, going to movies and dining at local restaurants — a lifestyle he was comfortable with.

J.Lo’s ex said, “I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, ­dealing with her anxieties and insecurities.”

The two married in a modest ceremony in a friend’s backyard in Miami in 1997, a stark contrast to Lopez’s recent opulent wedding with Affleck, which included a $5.6 million green diamond engagement ring. The Glamour Woman of the Year’s first engagement ring was a fraction of that amount, costing $15,000.

Noa claims that he put his heart into their marriage, but Lopez’s drive for success came at the expense of their relationship.

“I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage,” he shared, adding that her focus on becoming a star overshadowed her role as his wife.

He said it became a burden. They would have disagreements at home, but in public, she wanted him to act like everything was OK. He eventually stopped going out with her.

Noa said that he was the one to pause the relationship, and a few days later says the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s attorneys sent him divorce papers.

“When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed,” he added.

While the “Atlas” star’s first marriage crumbled after 11 months under the weight of her skyrocketing career, her recent marriage to Affleck is rooted in a 20-year history, having first dated in the early 2000s, also fell apart.

Noa suggests that the challenges Affleck might face could mirror his own.

He pointed to Affleck’s discomfort in the spotlight, remarking on honeymoon photos where the actor appeared “like he wants to be there with her, but just not photographed.”

Affleck has been extremely vocal about his issues with being hounded by the press in their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. It's the first time the former couple were photographed together since filing for divorce.

Noa’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions from fans. Many are skeptical of his motives, questioning why he’s speaking out after more than two decades.

“How would this clown know when she’s changed since then?” one person asked.

Others criticized Noa for trying to cash in on Lopez’s fame, calling the interview opportunistic.

“I despise a man or woman who gives in to being interviewed like this,” another fan commented. “Why pile on this woman’s woes after 28.5 years?! For what purpose do we need his opinion after all these years? I highly doubt he would reject Jennifer if they were to be thrown together again…He is salivating at the thought. Not classy, just not classy.”

Someone else wrote, “She was an entertainer when #1 married her. He refused to go to red carpet events with her? He gives interviews about her? Not a very nice man.”

Despite the backlash, some fans voiced support for Noa’s perspective.

“I get the feeling that JLo is addicted to being in love but does not want to put in the work of a marriage,” one user speculated. “She lives in a fantasy world and can’t be without a man for 5 mins. She reminds me a lot of Elizabeth Taylor who was married 8 or 9 times I believe. I won’t be surprised if JLo meets that record. She needs to work on herself and learn why she can’t sustain a relationship.”

Noa said that the media painted him as the bad guy during their divorce. He was given a $50,000 settlement after their split, which he says was driven by Lopez’s team wanting to protect her public image.

“[Her people] wanted to make her look good because of everything that was coming out – the movie, the album, and they didn’t want any bad publicity,” Noa explained.

Continuing, “They made it sound like I didn’t want to be with her, and it was the opposite.”

While Noa has remained single since their divorce, Lopez has had several high-profile marriages and relationships, including with Affleck. After Noa, she married dancer Cris Judd and then, singer Marc Anthony, whom she has twins with. She’d been married to Affleck for exactly two years when she filed for divorce on Aug. 20 .

The shadow of her earlier marriages seem to continues to follow her, with some fans suggesting that Lopez may not be cut out for marriage.

“Marriage is not for everyone! I think JLo should embrace that fact,” one fan concluded.