‘So Eager to Get a White Man That She Didn’t Get a Prenup’: Jennifer Lopez Called Spiteful for Dropping Divorce Bombshell on Ben Affleck After He Spends Weekend with Ex 

The marriage of Jennifer Lopez, 55, and Ben Affleck, 52, has been falling apart right before fans’ eyes, but it’s now come to complete halt after the singer officially filed for divorce.

On Aug. 20, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist presented divorce papers to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which the date also marked the second anniversary of JLo and Affleck’s traditional wedding in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on the same day her estranged husband Ben Affleck traveled with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram; backgrid/YouTube

The “Gigli” stars originally held an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. Sources told TMZ that Lopez and Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement. The outlet indicated any money made during their marriage is community property.

Hours before JLo filed for divorce, Affleck reportedly met with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to the Daily Mail, a wedding ring-less Ben Affleck was photographed arriving in Los Angeles with his longtime co-star on Aug. 20. The former couple supposedly traveled together from New Haven, Connecticut, after dropping off their 18-year-old daughter, Violet Anne Affleck, at Yale University.

Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018 after the two actors became friends while filming the “Pearl Harbor” and “Daredevil” movies. They have two other children together, daughter Seraphina Affleck and son Samuel.

“I think he loved Jennifer G. However he messed up and she had enough. JLo saw an opportunity and Ben needed someone. It was never going to last, but he does seem to have fun with JG and family,” a Daily News commenter wrote in response to the images of Affleck and Garner together.

Another person focused on the possibility that Affleck wants to rekindle a relationship with his ex. The commenter posted, “You never know how good you had it until you lose it. Obviously, he had it good with JG.”

Previously, a discussion among Marvel superhero film fanatics on X included speculation that Lopez could have played a role in Ben Affleck not appearing in the recently released “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Affleck played the title character in 2003’s “Daredevil” motion picture. “Deadpool & Wolverine” featured Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra Natchios from “Daredevil” and 2005’s “Elektra.”

“As much as I liked to think it there was no way JLo was allowing Ben to ever work with Jennifer again. JLo is one jealous woman,” one X user posted. Someone else replied, “JLo can suck it the f–k up.”

A third person said, “She was so eager to get a white man that she didn’t get a prenup.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first dated in the early 2000s. Then known in the press collectively as “Bennifer,” the celebrity pair became engaged in November 2002 before calling off the engagement in January 2004. They got back together in April 2021.

“Behind us two men held hands and held each other,” JLo expressed about the 2022 Las Vegas wedding in her fan newsletter. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Jennifer Lopez has also been romantically linked with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, dancer Chris Judd, dancer Beau “Casper” Smart, and former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The “I’m Real” singer has fraternal twins, 16-year-old Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She ended her two year engagement to Rodriguez weeks before getting back with Affleck for the second time.

After divorcing Garner in 2018, Ben Affleck had an on-again, off-again relationship with New York-based television producer Lindsay Shookus between 2017 and 2019. He also dated Cuban actress Ana de Armas from 2020 until 2021. This marks his second divorce.

As for Lopez, this marks her fourth divorce after failed marriages to Anthony as well as her backup dancer Chris Judd from 2001-2009 and Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.