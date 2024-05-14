Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Vanishes from Social Media as Her Guardian Reportedly Sells Her $4.5 Million NYC Penthouse at a Loss Following Her Dementia Diagnosis

Less than three years after acquiring her three-bedroom, three-bathroom dream penthouse, located in New York’s financial district, Wendy Williams‘ home has been sold for significantly less than its original purchase price by her guardian.

The sale coincides with the apparent disappearance from social media of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who often uses his Instagram page to address accusations against him, just weeks after he approached the guardians about getting back alimony and severance from the couple’s divorce settlement.

According to the records seen by the New York Post, the new owner of the property closed on Friday, May 10. Williams, who has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and front temporal dementia, is “incapacitated” and unable to make clear decisions about the space.

The 2,400-square-foot condo home, which Williams once claimed was her dream home, was purchased in July 2021 for approximately $4.5 million. However, in the recent sale her guardian sold it for $3.75 million.

An unnamed source interviewed by The Post, claiming to be close to the “Wendy Williams Show” host, said, “Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so.”

This marks the latest news regarding Wendy’s assets since her diagnosis following ongoing legal issues. Since May 2022, Williams has been under a court-ordered conservatorship, with legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey overseeing her finances and medical care.

During this period, her ex-husband has been embroiled in legal disputes with the guardian, pursuing alimony payments and other financial resources subsequent to their widely publicized divorce, which was catalyzed by his affair and fathering a child with his mistress.

Hunter has been seeking two years’ worth of alimony from Williams’ estate, citing his last payment of $37,000 was received in January 2022 following the cancellation of her talk show.

Earlier this year, he filed a petition to obtain severance payments as per the terms outlined in their divorce settlement agreement. He also accused Morrissey of withholding access to his ex-wife’s financial records and illegally taking money for herself.

“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses, and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly,” he wrote in the court order.

In court documents, the guardian alleged that Hunter received six figures worth of unwarranted payments. She contends that the settlement specified that his support would decrease if Wendy Williams’ income fell below an unspecified threshold, which she pointed out occurred when the entertainment veteran departed “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2021.

“She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022… As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy],” said Morrissey.

The guardian is petitioning the courts to compel Hunter to return the payments and is also requesting a gag order to prevent him from discussing the legal matter publicly.

Williams and Hunter’s son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., has not spoken about the sale, his father’s financial situation, or his absence from social media. However, he has previously shared in the documentary that he has been estranged from his parents for various reasons.

The judge sided with Hunter’s documentation request and ordered the case back to meditation. However, it’s unclear how long his Instagram page has been deactivated.

The sale of Wendy’s home also fuels more speculation that she permanently moved to Los Angeles last year after several stints in rehab for drinking. Last April there were reports she sold her iconic purple chair and other belongings. There were also reports she had moved to Florida, where she was recovering with assistance from her son.

His father and the media maven were married for 22 years when she filed for divorce following reports about his infidelity and welcoming a child with his then-mistress, Sharina Hudson.