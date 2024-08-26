‘She Looks Healthier’: Wendy Williams Makes Shocking Comeback In Public Appearance with Dr. Sebi’s Son After Not Being Seen In a Year

After months of reports that Wendy Williams’ whereabouts were unknown to her family, the former talk show host finally has been spotted in public.

In February, Wanda Williams, Wendy’s sister, and Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, shared that Wendy was being held at an undisclosed treatment facility and they were not privy to her whereabouts.

“I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment,” Wanda told People at the time. “We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally.”

Since then, there have been no signs of Wendy in public — until now.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Victor Bowman Jr., the son of the late herbalist Dr. Sebi, took to Facebook to share that Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., had stopped by his store in Newark, New Jersey, to shop for his herbal products.

Bowman shared a photograph alongside Wendy, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, with the caption “Wendy Williams come to my store. Much love Queen.”

Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on Feb. 10, 2016, in New York City. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

This appearance marks the first time in months that the former talk show host has been spotted in public. Her absence had sparked concerns about her well-being, especially following the February 2024 premiere of the Lifetime Network documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams,” produced by her family.

The former New York radio personality had not been seen since May 2023, aside from her appearances in the docuseries, which was filmed between August 2022 and April 2023.

Close friends and family have since expressed worries that her court-appointed guardianship is isolating her from loved ones — a sentiment echoed in the documentary.

Thus, the visit to Bowman’s store, especially with her being accompanied by her son, who recently turned 24, signals a new chapter for Williams and her family.

The visit quickly went viral, with The Neighborhood Talk sharing photos of Williams and her son, prompting fans to express relief at seeing her in good spirits.

“Praying she doing better happy she with her son,” one fan commented, while another noted, “Wendy looks healthy. She’s not skinny anymore. She put her weight back on. Happy to see her doing better.”

Another person commented, “She looks better. Wendy DOES NOT DO HUGS. So, she must be really in a happy mood. Hope so. I MISS HER COMING ACROSS THE TV TALKING ISH.”

One fan joked, “2024 would hate to see Wendy in her prime , coming Chile,” referencing how the queen of gossip in her heyday set the tone of bloggers and urban gossip radio today.

More people wished her well, even as they said they missed watching her daily on television.

Others celebrated her exploring the potential benefits of Bowman and Dr. Sebi’s alternative healing methods.

“I’m glad she went to a natural herbalist for help!” one fan wrote. “I hope she got from that white lady that was stealing and controlling her assets.”

“She Looks Healthier..I Still Miss Wendy Willams Tho!” another fan wrote.

However, some remained cautious, pointing out the gravity of her condition. “Y’all SHE HAS DIMENTIA (so they claim) and if that’s true then there’s ‘no better.’ Now if they choose to bring her back they can lie about the diagnosis given to all of us but typically, dementia is usually something you prepare to start saying goodbye to. Permanently.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that dementia, particularly the type Williams has, often leads to personality and behavior changes due to the affected brain regions. People with this condition may embarrass themselves or behave inappropriately. It also says that the condition is irreversible, even though there are some tools that can help with the patient’s quality of life.

Dr. Sebi, during his lifetime, claimed that he had treatments for dementia through an alkaline diet, herbs, juices, and other natural remedies.

Williams is among the many who have turned to Dr. Sebi’s methods in pursuit of better health. Although Dr. Sebi’s treatments attracted high-profile clients like Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Michael Jackson, his claims were met with skepticism by medical professionals and regulatory authorities.

In 1988, Dr. Sebi faced legal action from the New York attorney general for making unsubstantiated health claims, according to the Amsterdam News. Despite these challenges, he continued his work until his death in 2016.

Bowman continues to promote his father’s teachings through Dr. Sebi’s Cell Food company, offering herbal products and alternative health solutions. Fans of Wendy Williams are hopeful that these methods will help her regain her health and return to the public eye.