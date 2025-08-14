‘Shame on Them for This’: Wendy Williams’ Fight to End Legal Guardianship Hits a Wall as Medical Tests Results Back Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams will remain under conservatorship, with concluding medical tests seemingly reconfirming her frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis. The medical condition was first revealed in 2023 amid the former talk show host’s hiatus from the public eye.

Sabrina Morrissey was appointed legal guardian of Williams by a judge in 2022, amid concerns that her loved ones were financially exploiting her.

In new legal documents obtained by People, Morrissey requested a three-month extension to continue overseeing the star’s medical and financial affairs through Nov. 5.

According to Morrissey, “complications have arisen” as members of Williams’ family and her legal counsel have launched legal battles claiming the arrangement is “involuntary confinement.”

The latest medical and neuropsychological tests arose months after Morrissey claimed that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.” In July, Williams’ lawyer Joe Tacopina said he believes Williams “was misdiagnosed.”

He told TMZ, “She is a person in control of her faculties and is a great human being.” At the time, they were celebrating her 61st birthday.

The gossip maven is currently living in an assisted living facility in New York.

The update in her fight for freedom stirred a flood of reactions online. One person said, “It’s scary that someone can say I think this person is being taken advantage of and that is enough to get said person locked up. This is so outrageous.”

Wendy Williams phones in for an interview on The View. pic.twitter.com/OpXcCIWSq7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2025

A second person’s perspective read, “Her diagnosis is not good. All the fighting is not good for her but I’m not sure she is even aware. Shame on them for doing this. I hope someone steps in for her good.”

Another person suggested, “She has spent three years in guardian care. Release her from this hostile burden and let her be with her family.”

The guardianship and Williams’ medical hardships, which include a history of alcoholism and Graves’ disease, were spotlighted in the Lifetime docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?” in 2024.

Wendy Williams’ former attorney is SPEAKING OUT after the documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ aired this week. He claims that he has been threatened to not speak and her son Kevin has not been allowed to see her. The former attorney says that Wendy was getting better and in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Z3ZYBOxDt2 — Heard It Here Radio (@HeardItHereLive) February 24, 2024

Fans, in addition to Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, expressed outrage that her condition was exploited.

Hunter and the Radio Hall of Fame inductee divorced in 2019 after 21 years of marriage. They share an adult son named Kevin Hunter Jr. It was revealed in June that her ex-husband filed a $250 million lawsuit against Morrisey and 47 others who facilitated the guardianship. Hunter has previously launched filings to recoup spousal support, which stopped after “The Wendy Williams Show” ended in 2022.