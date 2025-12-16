‘Did She Know Where She Was Going?’: Wendy Williams Attends Church Service, But Fans Get Distracted By Her Tiny Waist and Short Dress

Media personality Wendy Williams turned heads at a recent outing, looking happy and healthy amid her ongoing fight to end her guardianship.

Williams, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol, was placed in a guardianship in 2022 during a period where she had been off the wagon, and she was later diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia by doctors hired by her guardian, Sabrina Morrisey. Over the past few months, her random pop-ups at events or public sightings have fans saying she’s getting back to her normal self.

Fans react after Wendy Williams turns heads while wearing a short dress to church. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The former talk show host was seen after attending service at Christian Cultural Church in Brooklyn on Dec. 14th. She wore her signature “W” necklace and a bright smile on her face but left something else from her attire at home.

Williams appeared wearing in a red, ultra-short button-down dress that resembles a men’s dress shirt, styled with skin-toned tights and a waist-cinching Gucci belt that brings her snatched waist to everyone’s attention.

Wendy Williams attends church at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn



“Now Wendy,” was the message most expressed by folks who realized Williams wasn’t wearing any pants. One X user wondered, “She forgot her pants.”

“Did they know where they were going?” asked one person, while another fan replied, “Not in those clothes.”

One fan of the “Wendy Williams Show” host used a gif of her shaking her head “no” on her old talk show with the caption, “That mini skirt inside church Wendy….”

“Church in pum pum shorts and a shirt is crazy,” added another.

Williams’ health improved drastically after she stopped drinking, but frontotemporal dementia only gets worse over time. The 61-year-old insists she does not have the disease, and in the documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams,” her family revealed they were unsure of the facility where she was being treated. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., even said doctors in Florida, where he lives, diagnosed her with alcohol-induced dementia — a condition her attorney, Joe Tacopina, has also acknowledged.

“There’s something called alcohol-induced dementia. That may have been something Wendy was suffering from back in [2023], 24. She was an alcoholic, no question about it,” Tacopina told USA Today. “Wendy was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation.”

Tacopina says that Dr. Samuel E. Gandy, a New York City neurologist who specializes in Alzheimer’s disease, evaluated Williams and concluded that she does not have frontotemporal dementia.

Morrisey’s attorney released a statement denying any wrongdoing. “Ms. Morrissey emphatically denies any wrongdoing, mismanagement, or self-dealing with regard to Ms. Williams’ guardianship,” read the statement. “All of the court-appointed guardian’s activities are regulated and supervised by the court.”

Williams is currently still fighting her guardianship while being confined in her luxury assisted living facility, Coterie, in New York City. Yet, her lawyers insist she will be out by the end of the year.