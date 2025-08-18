‘What Is She Wearing?’: Wendy Williams’ Generosity Goes Viral, But Fans Get Distracted By Her Clothes

Wendy Williams may not have control over her bank accounts, but she still has a heart for benevolence.

The former talk show host was in good spirits when photographers and fans caught up with her during a recent dinner outing in New York City.

Wendy Williams spotted looking alert and well in New York City amid health battles. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

She was riding in a red scooter, though she stood up for photographs when bystanders greeted her. Among them was a man who asked if she could lend a dollar to help him grab a bite to eat.

Williams appeared happy to oblige his request as she reached into her wallet and pulled out a few dollars. “That’s why I always watched you on TV,” he said.

The NYC radio icon handed the money over to a man outside of the camera’s view and then proceeded to get into a chauffeured SUV. Though the cameraman did not record the full handoff, several social media users were touched by the act of kindness.

“She a real one for helping him out with a few dollars,” commented one person when TMZ shared the interaction on Instagram.

Wendy Williams gives money to a fan in need days after court upholds her conservatorship. (Photos: Backgrid via TMZ/Instagram)

Someone else commented, “She needs to make more videos of her remembering things to show people she can remember. And maybe someone will really step in and help her.”

The gossip maven’s name has been plastered in headlines following the recent release of documents detailing her legal battle to end her conservatorship.

Williams was appointed a court-ordered guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, in 2022 when the host stepped down from helping her daytime talk show due to health concerns. Results from a litany of new medical tests seemingly upheld her 2023 frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis.

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams was spotted out on the town following new updates on her dementia and aphasia diagnoses. Despite her recent cognitive test results, Williams was still in high spirits on Saturday. https://t.co/IT8OGFDrrh pic.twitter.com/KTVshGCC7Q — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2025

When the news that she would not regain control of her medical and financial affairs broke, the Daytime Emmy nominee told TMZ, “My attorneys are highly upset.” She also declared, “I will get out of guardianship.”

In new court filings, Morrissey requested a three-month extension of her role, allowing her to remain in control through Nov. 5.

Elsewhere in the discourse about the new video with fans, others commented that Williams appears to be doing much better amid her health complications.

Referring to her legs, which have previously been seen swollen, two people said, “Omg her legs have even gotten better” and “Her legs look so much better. Hoping the best outcome for her.”

Several, in particular, zoomed in on her sparkly romper, noting, “I love Wendy …but what is she wearing???”

In addition to wearing tights under the romper, Williams wore her signature “W” necklace around her neck with a Gucci belt and black sunglasses.

“She looks amazing, she couldn’t walk a couple years ago. Keep fighting Wendy,” remarked one supporter, encouraging her.

The TV personality has been at her best since stepping away from “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2021. Producers told viewers she stepped away to battle health issues, and Sherri Shepherd and other guests filled in. The program continued for one season with guest hosts until it was canceled after 13 seasons in June 2022.