‘Where Did Rashid Go?’: Jennifer Hudson Suggests Common Is a ‘Different’ Person Weeks After Breakup Rumors Surface 

Nearly a month after fans suspected that Jennifer Hudson and Common had split, the talk show host confirms that the two are still together and seemingly doing well.

Ahead of launching season 3 of her eponymous daytime television show, Hudson sat with “Extra” reporter Terri Seymour as the two had a girls chat about her plans for the show and she got candid about her relationship with the “Used to Love Her” rapper.

During the conversation, Seymour asked Hudson about working with her man of nearly two years on a Christmas song for Hudson’s upcoming album.

Common (L) and Jennifer Hudson (R) (Photo: Access Hollywood screenshot / YouTube)

Turning to the camera, Hudson referred to him by his middle name, Rashid. She said, “Whew! Okay Rashid and Common are two different people.”

Further explaining, she said, “Rashid is so loveable and so sweet, but when you talk to the artist Common …”

Seymore cut in and asked if “it’s different?” Hudson continued, “Oh my God. It’s like oooh, chile, where did Rashid go?” But I mean he’s a musical genius. I call him ‘King of words.’”

Despite the headache that Common seems to be putting Hudson through with their Christmas track, the “Dreamgirls” star must feel it was worth it. “It’s fun to venture together musically,” she said.

Fans of Hudson were overjoyed to watch her radiate when talking about Common. One person said, “I love how she was blushing when she was talking about her man Common,” Someone else wrote, “Congratulations on Season 3! Two Chicago legends with JHud and Common, a match made in heaven!

Rumors began to swirl about the musical duo’s romance in 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy after working together on their movie “Breathe.” For nearly two years, the Chicago natives tried dodging questions on the status of their relationship despite being spotted numerous times out together.

Fans have even warned the two about each other’s red flags as two entertainers who have never made it down the aisle. Common has never proposed to any of his exes, Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, or Angela Rye.

Meanwhile, Hudson was in an eight-year relationship with her ex-fiancee, the father of her teenage son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.

But in 2024, Hudson and Common decided to put all of the rumors to rest by finally revealing on Hudson’s show that they were in fact dating.

Playing coy — without saying Hudson’s name — Common said to her, “I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life. She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

We are her for this! Common confirms his relationship with Jennifer Hudson in the cutest way: "I set my standards high because she had to have an EGOT.. she had to get her own talk show 🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/eF80ww1v9D — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 22, 2024

As he continued to talk it became clear to Hudson’s audience that Common was talking about her because he mentioned that this person has “an EGOT” and has “her own talk show.”

Following in the footsteps of Common, Hudson doesn’t say any names but she also confirmed that she was taken. She said, “I’m dating this brother and I am very happy.”

Because the two keep their relationship so private, fans were a little worried that the two were no longer seeing each other. The concern over their potential split swelled after Common appeared at the Democratic National Convention without Hudson. This was alarming to fans, as the event was held in the city they are both from and they both frequent.

But what lessened the likelihood that the two had broken up was Hudson’s post 13 days prior to the event. She uploaded a picture of Common, singer Paris PJ Jones, musician Keyon Harrold, and herself posing in the studio together after apparently working on some music.

As for Hudson’s first holiday album, “The Gift of Love,” it is dropping well in advance for Christmas on Oct. 18. This project is reportedly the first new music she has released in 10 years, and her “Just Wright” beau is on the eleventh track.

“Almost Christmas is what Common named it and created on my Christmas album,” she told Seymour.