‘David Getting Finer with Time’: Post Celebrating Jennifer Hudson’s Son’s 15th Birthday Derails When Fans Turn Their Focus to His Father David Otunga 

Singer Jennifer Hudson recently celebrated her son’s birthday, marking the milestone with a game that showcased the young man’s basketball skills and height.

The Spider-Man-themed event, which included family and friends, featured the young man sporting his signature afro and a black-and-red J-shirt emblazoned with his initials, D.O.J., and his favorite Marvel superhero.

Jennifer Hudson and her teenage son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. after his middle school graduation. (@iamjhud/Instagram)

Hudson shares her son with ex David Otunga, who shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing moments from the celebration.

His dad captioned sweetly, “My son’s birthday feels like it’s really my birthday, because on that day 15 years ago, I received the greatest gift of my life! God gave me my best friend.”

David Sr. continued, “I am so proud of David for many reasons, but I’m most proud of the wonderful man he’s becoming. I love you @d.o.j10 and I’m excited for what this next year holds for you.”

A video from the event showed two teams wearing themed shirts, with Junior’s team in red and black, while the opposing team wore red and blue.

Although the youngster showed some handles during play, the focus of many commenters was not on his performance, when the Theybf_Daily reposted two images of his famous parents on its Instagram page.

Fans looked past the birthday milestone and shifted the attention to David Sr.

Remarks like “David gon’ have them arms out honey!” commenting the former wrestler’s body. Phrases like “Damn David” and “David is fine” flooded the comments section.

One fan even observed, “Whew Chile David getting finer with time (the DAD not the son for the weirdos in the comments).”

But many couldn’t resist noting the boy more of a remblance to the “Dreamgirls” star than his dad.

David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson’s son turns 15. (Photos: @davidotunga/Instagram)

“Why Punk dye his beard like that their son is growing up to look just like his mama,” said one person. Another added, “He got her whole face and look nothing like the dad.”

This isn’t the first time celebrations for Junior have been overshadowed by admiration for his father.

During the young man’s middle school graduation in June 2023, followers commented more on David Sr.’s appearance than on Junior’s achievements, with one saying, “Dad still fineeeeee…congrats.”

They also praised David Sr. for his own accomplishments, including his Harvard University degree.

Amidst the birthday wishes, some fans focused on the co-parenting dynamic between Hudson and Otunga.

Another die-hard fan of the EGOT was sure to remind the group that it wasn’t always peaches and cream with the former couple, stating, “I still ain’t forgot what you did Jen…Dirty ssa.”

Hudson and David Sr. dated for a decade, with nine of those years spent engaged.

They welcomed their son, David Otunga Jr., during their relationship. In 2017, the couple decided to part ways, which led to a custody battle over their son. By 2019, they reached an agreement that included stipulations such as not allowing their respective partners to spend the night when their son is present.

They also agreed to make joint decisions regarding their son’s education, with Hudson providing an undisclosed amount in child support.

It’s unclear if any changes have been made to this arrangement in the past five years.

One messy fan wrote, “Not me looking to see if Common is in the background of any pics,” referencing Hudson’s current relationship.

The talk show host has been dating the fellow Chicago native for nearly two years.