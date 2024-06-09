‘He Go from Woman To Woman’: Common Dodges Reporter’s Questions About Proposing to Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson

Common seems to be keeping his intentions for long-term love with Jennifer Hudson under wraps. The duo confirmed their relationship in January on the singer’s daytime talk show after close to a year of speculation that they were dating.

The “I Used to Love H.E.R.” rapper has otherwise managed to avoid speaking much about his current love interest. Such was the case when a TMZ photographer caught up with him in Los Angeles and inquired about his plans to propose.

Common says he’s committed to his music while dodging questions about proposing to Jennifer Hudson. (Photos: @common/Instagram, @jenniferhudsonshow/Instagram)

“Man, I got a new album coming. I’m proposing to this music, like me and Pete Rock got a new album,” said Common, plugging that fans can expect it sometime this summer. The first single, “Wise Up,” is also nearing a release. Further using the opportunity to highlight his career and dodge the relationship questions, he added, “I’m proposing to that.”

“Common talking about love and God, when he go from woman to woman,” read a reaction to his response. A second perspective stated, “Shoutout Common, he dodging the nosy personal questions and the bs like Neo in the Matrix.”

A third added, “Well he wiggled out of that, he usually has a strong opinion about everything else.”

As speculation about a possible engagement and rumored breakups crops up every so often, Common and Jennifer have quietly shut down the latter by appearing side-by-side at WNBA games. Most recently, the Grammy Award winners were seen cozying up at the May 31 Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA game. The day prior, they were spotted supporting the Timberwolves.

While some viewed the spotting as a great show of support for the professional athletes, there was a contrarian who suspected that the “Glory” rapper might have been sitting courtside to scout out his next boo.

“He gonna be with a W player in 2 years,” read the tweet. Another person wrote, “Common and Jennifer Hudson catching newbie strays.”

But this wouldn’t be the first time people talk about Common’s appearance at a basketball game. At the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty game, he sat two seats away from Grammy-winning “Water” singer Tyla, who at one point got up to dance. In the short video circulating online, the “American Gangster” actor can be seen wearing a bucket hat, blue shirt and black jeans while looking over at Tyla smiling.

Common has long been deemed a serial playboy whose dating roster has included the likes of Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Rye, Erykah Badu, and Tiffany Haddish. The comedian has caught some flak for speaking about her old flame in interviews as of late. They dated for about a year before they split in late 2021.

On Hudson’s talk show, when the entertainers coyly spoke about their romance, Common said, “I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life, and she’s smart.”

Hudson looked on as he continued to speak about her without saying her name. “She loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented, but I set my standard kind of high, ’cause she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show,” he said.

Unlike her beau, the powerhouse vocalist has experienced long-term love. Jennifer was last with her son David Daniel’s father, David Otunga, for a decade when they split in 2017. They were engaged for nearly as long but never solidified plans to tie the knot.

Earlier this year, Common said that he felt he had grown in such a way that at the age of 52 he finally believed that he was the marrying type and had the capacity to make that commitment.