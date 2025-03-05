‘She Expected Common to Catch the Ball’: Jennifer Hudson Shaken Up After Taking a Basketball to the Head During NBA Game with Boyfriend Common

Award-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson, 43, unexpectedly took center stage during her courtside appearance at a recent NBA game.

Hudson attended the New York Knicks versus Golden State Warriors game at Madison Square Garden on March 4, sitting courtside next to her boyfriend, rapper Common.

During the second quarter of the game, Knicks player Miles “Deuce” McBride,24 crashed into Hudson as the guard went after a basketball headed out of bounds.

Celebrity couple Jennifer Hudson and Common. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

The ball appeared to bounce off Hudson’s head. Common, 52, attempted to shield his visibly shaken date from the flailing 195-pound athlete, but he ended up smacking the glasses off his girlfriend’s face instead.

McBride checked on the two Grammy-winning artists following the mishap as the television announcers jokingly chastised Common for failing to protect Hudson in the moment.

Footage of McBride and Hudson’s front-row collision spread across the internet, and everyone, including followers of The Shade Room, weighed in on the matter.

“That boy ain’t protect a damn thing,” one person stated in jest, referring to Common’s unsuccessful effort to safeguard Hudson.

A second Instagram user posted, “I mean, babe, you’re sitting court side. It be like that, I think.” Another person wondered, “Am I trippin? Cuz it ain’t look like the ball hit her at all.”

“Why [is] she being so dramatic?” someone asked about JHud’s shocked reaction to nearly being knocked over by McBride. That led to a reply that read, “Because she expected Common to catch the ball, but he didn’t.”

Common and Hudson began dating just two years ago but the chemistry between them has been on notice for years.

The Chicago natives hit the red carpet together in Hollywood wearing Stand Up to Cancer shirts at a charity event in 2014.

Fast-foward to 2015, the two actors were spotted at Arista Records founder Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Award party. Hudson was engaged to the father of her son, David Otunga, at the time, though they broke up in 2018.

Two years later, she and Common were photographed together at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game which took place in their hometown.

By 2022, rumors of the two dating were heightened following photos of them in Philadelphia and Chicago as well as reports about them filming a movie together.

Following years of unconfirmed dating rumors, the “Breathe” movie co-stars officially acknowledged their romance in early 2024.

Common stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in January 2024 with a bouquet of flowers for the host. Hudson questioned the former Florida A&M University student on his love life.

“Are you dating anyone?” Hudson asked Common to a loud ovation from the studio audience.

Common responded, “Yes, I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life. She’s smart. She loves God. There’s something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

The “Glory” performer eventually made it clear he was talking about Hudson by adding, “I set my standards kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show.”

Hudson won an Oscar in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Effie White in the “Dreamgirls” musical. She has also been awarded a Daytime Emmy Award, two Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award to complete the EGOT.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered on Sept. 12, 2022, and kicked off its third season on Sept. 16, 2024, with legendary actress Angela Bassett as a guest. The show won the 2025 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information and was renewed for a fourth season last month.

Common is right on his partner’s trail of joining her as an EGOT winner. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, an Oscar for Best Original Song, and three Grammys throughout his career. He only needs to secure a Tony to complete his EGOT collection.