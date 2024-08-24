Common and Jennifer Hudson Breakup Rumors Resurface Weeks After He Described the Singer as a Potential ‘Champion Lover’

Night two of the Democratic National Convention took place on Aug. 20 and it was an energized, star-studded gathering featuring Common and more. However, it is those who were noticeably absent from the convention who have piqued the curiosity of some individuals.

The convention was held in Chicago, the hometown of speakers Barack and Michelle Obama, Common, and his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson. The entertainment duo were spotted around the Windy City nearly two years ago, which is what first prompted fans to speculate that they were dating. The pair coyly confirmed their relationship in January 2024 when he appeared on Hudson’s daytime talk show.

Common performed his 2004 track “Fortunate” with gospel singer Johnathan McReynolds despite fans hoping his special guest would be his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson. (Photos: Common/Instagram; Jenniferhudsonshow/Instagram.)

But without the EGOT winner by his side for the political gathering, at least one fan questioned if Hudson’s absence was a sign of a shift between the two. “Soooo did Jennifer Hudson & Common break up????” tweeted a Twitter user who noticed the bachelor did not have the “Dream Girls” star in tow.

Solo outings have been a source of breakup suspicions for the pair in the past.

Common performed his 2004 hit song “Fortunate” with gospel artist Johnathan McReynolds. Before Common hit the stage, there were predictions that Hudson may be his special guest. A fan assessing the romance wrote that “it seems to be serious. He’s constantly talking about how special she is,” while putting in their bid for the powerhouse vocalist to make an appearance.

When the opposite occurred, it was a disappointment for some. One tweet read, “I wish Common and Jennifer Hudson performed together.”

When it’s good , It’s good . Such a great combination. Such an honor to work with this Chicago legend @common and these guys @keyonharrold and @justpeej . You can always find me wherever the music is. Music is my home just like Chicago ! And there’s no place like home. I love… pic.twitter.com/r2jgh8XYAk — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) August 7, 2024

Although, with two more days of the convention remaining, not all hope is lost for viewers holding out hope that Hudson will perform. “I’m hoping JHud performs one day, especially since it’s in Chicago,” tweeted one of her supporters.

The “Aretha” star and her beau’s last performance together was in July, when she joined him on stage at his Philadelphia concert. She sang the chorus of “Glory,” the Oscar-winning song that actually features John Legend.

When Common and hip-hop veteran Pete Rock released their collaborative album, “The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” in July, Hudson was among the features, appearing on the record titled “A GOD (There Is).”

Gushing about his leading lady and the lyrics, the “Used to Love Her” rapper told People, “I am in a great partnership, and, man, [Jennifer] is somebody I do really care about and do love and am growing with. The potential of a ‘champion lover’ means, ‘Yo, you are the one.’ I am feeling that. It’s a lot of potential there is what I’ll say.”

Speculation that the serial bachelor may be inching towards a proposal has been rampant as the couple has been spotted out and about at basketball games and more. Their last confirmed sighting was in early August.

Hudson posted a photo on X of herself, Common, and musicians Keyon Harold and PJ in the studio together.

She captioned the post, “When it’s good , It’s good . Such a great combination. Such an honor to work with this Chicago legend @common and these guys @keyonharrold and @justpeej. You can always find me wherever the music is. Music is my home just like Chicago ! And there’s no place like home. I love music and I love my Chicago!”

Despite being a no-show for night two of the convention, Hudson confirmed that she was in town leading up to the DNC. In an Aug. 21 Instagram Story post, the “Dream Girls” star revealed she was filming for an episode of “The Stephen Colbert Show.”

Four days earlier, she teased that she would be making a return home to Chicago as she rocked a Cubs baseball hat.