Common Has Shocking Response to Usher Serenading Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson During a Rare Public Appearance In Las Vegas

USHER: My Way — The Vegas Residency was one of the hottest tickets in the country in 2022 and 2023. As he wrapped up his final shows in Vegas, the singer hosted one of Hollywood’s most private couples, EGOT winner and now talk show host Jennifer Hudson and rapper/Academy Award winner Common.

As the two sat nestled in the VIP section, Usher came over and did a routine bit where he sang one of his ballads to a beautiful starlet in the audience. This time, despite her being paired up with her boo, the Dreamgirl was on the menu.

The “Confessions” singer slithered over to the section and reached for Hudson, and as if planned, Common moved the table out the way so that the crooner could serenade his date.

Hudson reluctantly got up for the performance and, with hundreds of fans looking, awkwardly squirmed through his rendition of “There Goes My Baby,” almost running away when he got to the part “I love the way that you be poking it out/Girl, give me something to feel on” and gestured like he was grabbing her bottom.

Hudson attempted to be coy and respectful, not allowing another entertainer to play with her in front of her man.

Fans could not help but comment on Common’s poise.

“Man Common is what u call superSecure .. aka superPimp aka NevaBeenAhater.. he already know he got that (cat emoji) on a leash,” one person wrote. As another tweeted, “Look at Common, cool as a cucumber. Be like Common, it’s not that serious.”

“Common is the real star of this video, he said let me show yall how real men react at one of these concerts,” one Instagram profile wrote, adding, “He took his lady there to have a good time, and that’s exactly what the energy says. Not an insecurity in sight.”

Others also commented on Usher, saying he seems to always cross boundaries during the show.

“Keep yo girl away from Usher & Drake,” one person tweeted.

“Now, USHER RAYMOND, he heard you loud and clear when you said ‘don’t leave your girl round me.’ He never left her, and you still did it,” a comment read, while another stated, “Usher is testing a lot of men’s confidence and masculinity some of y’all gonna fold and freak out, but it’s just a show he’s just entertaining.”

One person who freaked out was KeKe Palmer’s son’s father, Darius Jackson. When the “True Jackson VP” attended the show, she and her peer gave the audience a show. She wiggled and danced as Usher bumped and grind on her. Jackson blurted his disapproval in a social media post, dissing her outfit and exclaiming, “You a mom.”

Fans also referenced the difference between Common’s reaction and Jackson’s reaction, asserting that this was all fake for the cameras.

“It’s called entertainment people. These people are entertainers,” the fan wrote, before saying, “The only reason Keke lil mentally ill BF responded the way he did because he was an abuser.”

Common has had his share of public relationships, but this one has been very much on the low. Rumors about the two Chicago love birds have been circulating all summer, with the “American Idol” winner confirming it to Gayle King in November 2023. Despite the two making it official with the “CBS Mornings” host, they are very private about their romance — thus making the Usher outing even more special.