‘Nope Don’t Do It: Fans Send Jennifer Hudson Warnings After She Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Common In New Interview When Asked If They Make a Cute Couple

Jennifer Hudson seemingly has confirmed she’s dating rapper Common, after months and months of speculation about the two being a couple.

Both EGOT winners have remained tight-lipped about their alleged union, despite various spottings of them at restaurants, on vacation in another country or simply taking a stroll outside.

Common and Jennifer Hudson (Photo: @Iamjhud/Instagram)

However, TMZ was able to catch up with the “Spotlight” singer, where she was caught off guard by a reporter who said, “You and Common make the cutest couple ever. Hudson quickly replied, “Thank you.”

When asked if the two artists would ever do a song together she said, “It would be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that.”

As usual, the “Dreamgirls” actress kept it coy when asked to directly address rumors about her and Common dating.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” said Hudson, “but he’s a beautiful man I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

Hudson’s response drew in various reactions from social media users online. One tweeted, “I hope they’re together. I get ‘great couple’ vibes at the thought of them being hooked up.”

Another warned her, “Nope don’t do it,” in a meme that included an image of sports analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Meanwhile, others brought up a few individuals from their past, including one who shared a meme of Common’s ex Tiffany Haddish during her role in the Netflix film “Bad Trips.”

Common and Haddish dated for over a year and a half before he reportedly called and broke up with her over the phone.

Two other fans wrote, “poor david otunga” and “Common making his rounds….Serena, Tiffany now Jennifer? Hmm.”

Hudson shares a 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., with her ex-fiancé David Otunga. Hudson and Otunga were together for a decade; nine of which they spent engaged. They went through a nasty child custody battle that was settled two years after their split in 2017.

As for Common, he has a daughter named Omoye Assata Lynn, whom he shares with ex Kim Jones. The former pair split when Omoye was just the age of one, which put a strain on their relationship over the years. But they seem to be doing better, as he attended her graduation from Howard Law School last May.

Common has also dated the likes of other high-profile women such as Serena Williams, Angela Rye and Erykah Badu. Being that he has never been engaged or proposed to a woman, fans believe he has serious trust issues that he has yet to admit.