‘You Can See All The Red Flags’: Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Given Up Sex and Alcohol While Waiting for the ‘Right Person’ as Ex Common Moves on with Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish is making the most of being single. The comedian and “I Curse You With Love” author is often accused by fans of jonesing for her ex-beau Common, but it seems she has more than enough men in her life to keep her mind off of the past.

The “Girls Trip” actress recently divulged to “Today” show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager what her dating life has been like post-public split. “Recently I was told that I’m not submissive. … Like, men like submissive women, but I am submissive though, but not with my clothes on,” Haddish joked.

Tiffany Haddish reveals she’s celibate and dating multiple men as ex-beau Common and Jennifer Hudson’s romance continues to be a success. Photos: Tiffanyhaddish/\Instagram; The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube.

Haddish also revealed that she has been celibate since October. “I think there’s cobwebs down there now,” she said with a chuckle. “I still go on dates ’cause I love free meals. …They all know about each other. I tell ’em all like I’m dating multiple people. I’m not sleeping with anyone, and we’ll see, like, I would like to … but it’s gotta be the right person. Sometimes these men, they reveal a little bit and you like ‘ah nah, nah, can’t do it.”

The entertainer attributed her clear mind to ditching alcohol. She was busted for two DUIs in the past two years, leaving many to speculate that she was sliding down a slippery slope that would negatively impact her career.

The first took place in Georgia in 2022 and the second instance in Beverly Hills in November last year. “Sobriety keeps you from making dumb decisions. You can see all the red flags,” she added.

Haddish and the “I Used to Love Her” rapper shared a steamy romance during the pandemic after working together on the film “The Kitchen.” They hooked up after matching on a dating app and dated until early 2021. The actress claimed she learned that their relationship was over when he began to ghost her around his birthday. Still, Haddish has openly shared that their time together was fun.

Earlier this month, while speaking at a book engagement in Miami, Florida, she reiterated that she had a good time with Common, but that their connection likely arose due to their circumstances.

“The world was locked down, and I think if the world was wide open, I woulda been in the streets. I wouldn’t have been in that relationship at all,” claimed the comic. She previously alleged that he pursued her for two years, between 2017 and 2019, during the time of his off-and-on relationship with Angela Rye.

Still hanging on like glue! pic.twitter.com/7gMx31QS7L — Jennifer Hudson Archive (@jhudaccess) June 21, 2024

The Academy Award-winning artist rebounded from his bad romance with Haddish by courting fellow Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson. Dating rumors cropped up last year, but Common and Hudson kept coy until his appearance on her talk show in January.

When the lovebirds are not caught sitting courtside at NBA and WNBA games, the rumor mill grows active with speculations of a breakup and secret engagements. However, Common implied he was not yet ready to hang up his playboy ways for good when he dodged questions about proposing to Hudson in the near future.

The EGOT powerhouse vocalist was previously engaged to her longtime partner David Otunga, with whom she shares her only child, David Daniel Otunga Jr.