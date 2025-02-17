‘Common … About to Get the Boot’: Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Annoyed’ Look at NBA All-Star Game with Boyfriend Common Sets Off New Rumors About Trouble In Paradise 

Actors and musicians Common and Jennifer Hudson are still finding time in their busy schedules for each other. On Feb. 16, fans spotted the pair, who first sparked dating rumors in 2022, sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

The outing marked the first time that fans have seen the stars together publicly since taking in a Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors game in early January.

Plenty of fans online were thrilled to see the “power couple” is still going strong a year after confirming their romance on the vocal powerhouse’s talk show. “Love them together… what a natural pair,” said one person. A second individual gushed, “They look so good together.”

Jennifer Hudson spotted with Common amid breakup rumors. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

But an overwhelming number of onlookers suggested that the recent video of Common and Hudson chatting during the game was full of clues, leading to speculation that the romance is on the rocks.

Cameramen captured them in a moment where the “I Used to Love Her” rapper was seated with his arms crossed as he uttered something to the EGOT winner. Hudson looked at her beau with a straight face, gave a slight head nod, and then turned to resume watching the game.

Hudson’s “annoyed” facial expression and their lack of any other signs of affection were enough for hundreds of others to cast their own dreadful narratives of another Hollywood couple being unable to go the distance.

“She looks unhappy maybe Common is doing his common things,” said one person who picked up on those vibes. On X, someone tweeted, “I’m not sure she still likes him. That look gave ick.” There was no holding back as a skeptic wrote, “Oh lord common he about to get the boot.”

The “Dreamgirls” star and the hip-hop veteran have been the subject of breakup rumors before. For many, doubts about their relationship are rooted in the fact that Common has a list of famous exes. His former partners include Serena Williams, Angela Rye, Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, and prior to Hudson, he dated Tiffany Haddish for nearly two years.

Still, some think that his fellow Chicagoan love may actually be the real. Last year, he fueled anticipation of a proposal when Common told “The Breakfast Club,” “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her,” referring to Hudson.

He addressed the topic again when he appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she asked about what he said. The blushing rapper told her, “If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Common has never popped the big question, but his leading lady was formerly engaged to wrestler David Otunga.

Hudson and Otunga share a teenage son, who many say is a spitting image of mom and dad. Common also has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.