‘She’s Been Wanting to Do That From Day One’: Rasheeda’s Mom Accused of Trying to Steal Kirk Frost After Sitting on His Lap to ‘Feel Something’

With the 12th season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” currently running, Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost have had their drama back in the spotlight and their name back in headlines quite a lot lately. Over the last few seasons, viewers have watched the couple, who are the longest married couple on the show, go through their ups and downs, their infidelities and their reconciliations.

Now, the focus is not only on the problems that ensue within the Frost family on the show but also on the parts of their personal lives that they share on social media. Recently, the family received criticism from social media users after Kirk posted what some considere an inappropriate video with Rasheeda’s mother, Shirleen.

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s mom caught in another controversial moment as fans beg Rasheeda to see the light (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In an Aug. 20 Instagram clip, Shirleen is seen sitting on Kirk’s lap, asking if she was too heavy for him, to which he replied, “Nope. Not at all.” Shirleen then adjusts her body from sitting sideways on his legs to sitting forward with her back to him.

All smiles, Kirk then says, “Rasheeda mom be wanting to try to sit between my legs trying to see if she can feel something.” Then Shirleen responds “Don’t even go there,” as she pushes back further into Kirk’s lap. Kirk responds by calling for her and Rasheeda’s son Karter for help, telling him to “come get your grandma.” The camera shows everyone in the room smiling at the interaction before panning over to Rasheeda who is slanted over in the chair cackling.

Kirk, who added Rasheeda on as a collaborator to the post, wrote, “Sometimes we just need a good laugh @Rasheeda yo mama crazy af.”

But it doesn’t seem like many people were laughing with the Frosts.

One person wrote, “That’s so disrespectful and nasty,” while others wrote, “She look like she been waiting for a long time to do that,” and “That’s why she gave him hell!! She’s been wanting to do that from day one!!”

Someone else wrote, “Riding over his motorcycle to riding on his lap is crazy work,” referring to an episode of Season 2 of “Love and Hip Hop ATL” when Shirleen ran over Kirk’s motorcycle after finding out he cheated on a then-pregnant Rasheeda.

The infamous moment in the show took place in 2013 and two years later, Shirleen revealed that she and Kirk had made amends. She told VH1, “ My relationship with Kirk is always good, you know it’s just…he is the only son-in-law that I have. I have to stand my ground. He’s fine just as long as he respects me and he talks to me the way I feel that he should, we get along fine.”

But as of late, Kirk and Rasheeda have still been working out their issues regarding Kirk’s son Kannon, whom he had with Jasmine Washington after cheating on Rasheeda again. Washington has criticized Kirk on his co-parenting skills and even called him out on not knowing their 8-year-old son well enough.

Kirk and Rasheeda have been married since 1999.