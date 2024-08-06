‘Rasheeda Been Getting Played…for Too Long’: Kirk Frost Hits Back at Critics Who Tell Wife Rasheeda to Leave Amid Recent Cheating Speculation Years After ‘Love Child’

Season 12 of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” has already started, and Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, are continuing to question the validity of their marriage.

As one of the few long-term married couples on the show, married for 24 years, their relationship has been in the public eye for over a decade. Critics have blasted Kirk not only for his past infidelities on and off the show but also for having a child with another woman during their marriage.

In a recent episode of the hit series, Frost is seen meeting up with his former mistress Jasmine Washington and his wife to discuss visitation and parenting responsibilities for their now 8-year-old son, Kannon.

Kirk Frost gets slammed for defending his marriage to Rasheeda years after welcoming a “love child” with Jasmine Washington. (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram; @jasminebleu/Instagram)

After the “Boss Chick” states her piece and leaves the scene, it was later revealed that Frost and Washington had been exchanging inappropriate text messages — fueling a season of what is sure to be a bunch of marital mess.

While fans are watching the show, in real life the Frosts are launching a new media project called “The Journey,” posting behind-the-scenes looks of the new show.

In a shared post, both Rasheeda and Kirk captioned, “If you don’t put the work in…Plus bet on yourself how can you win.”

Many of their combined 15 million followers celebrated the couple on their new venture, but some couldn’t help but comment on their checkered past.

“If I was Rasheeda I would’ve been left you a long time ago like no offense,” one person wrote.

Telling Jasmine “you not gon have your way every time” when she’s simply asking Kirk to stick to their agreement (which was only a once a month visit) was some loser ass activity from Rasheeda… https://t.co/8oqElOme70 — Your Daddy’s Favorite (@yourdadsfav40) July 31, 2024

Remarks on social media often go unchecked by celebrities, but not this time. Frost replied to the person, “Let’s be glad god made you be you..wishing you many blessings #thejourney is on the way.”

When The Neighborhood Talk got wind of the polite clapback, they posted it, and their followers had their say, supporting the couple’s vow to stay with each other through the ups and downs.

One comment read, “Alotta y’all in Rasheeda’s same shoes telling her to leave her man but y’all won’t do the same.”

Some comments were very practical, adding, “In the words of Scrappy. Rasheeda not leaving Kirk no matter what. That man has 8 children and only 2 by her.”

The commenter added, “She likes the look and the lifestyle too much to give it up! And at her age she’s not starting over!”

One individual suggested, “Maybe it’s a business marriage atp cause ain’t no way,” referring to the multiple restaurants and businesses Rasheeda and Kirk have opened as partners.

Like her co-star, others have given up on her choosing herself over their marriage, saying “May a love like this NEVER find me,” and “Rasheeda been getting played on television for too long she dgaf lol.”

Still, some believe that Rasheeda could easily make it without the man she has been with since her teens. The “Marry Me” rapper and Kirk seem to be pushing forward as partners in love and in business. Forgiveness and understanding seem to be at the core of their relationship.

While appearing on the “Marriage and Money” podcast with Egypt & Mike, the two talked about the circumstances that led up to the world finding out about Kannon — one of the things that tore up his image in the industry and to fans.

According to the couple, after Rasheeda had their son Karter in 2013, she went into postpartum depression and withdrew from her marriage. The pressures of having the show and a new baby made her not only weary but also unaffectionate with her husband. At that time, after being rejected several times, he went to a club, met Washington, and started an illicit affair.

The two believe he was set up, as, months after they connected, Washington popped up pregnant and went to the producers before telling him. She and a male acquaintance hoped to score a spot on the popular show, not factoring in the backlash she would receive and the future of the child, many observers claim.

Egypt asked Rasheeda how she came back from such betrayal.

“With him, it was not just talk. It was action,” the Pressed clothing store owner revealed. “I told him I need time to figure out what I want to do.” She said for a long time divorce was her only option, but then she prayed.

“I was talking to God. I was like, ‘God, lead me right. Take me down the path the right way. … How am I supposed to work through this? Give me the strength to make it through. Show me whatever,’ and basically God just said, ‘Hey, listen, weigh out everything through all these years that y’all have been through.’”

Rasheeda continued, “We hadn’t been through the ‘whole bunch of b—ches’ type of situation or a ‘whole bunch of dudes’ type of thing. Our good outweighed our bad. … I weighed out the options.”

Years later, the couple seems stronger than ever — at least for now. With at least 10 more episodes of “LHHA” coming up, who knows what will come out in the immediate future.

Find out what else unfolds on the next episode of “LHH: ATL” airing Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m.