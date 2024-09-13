‘I Would Too If My Lady Had to Cover My Child Support’: Jonathan Majors’ Autograph Fee Shocks Fans Amid Allegations Girlfriend Meagan Good Is ‘Tired of Paying for Everything’

Actor Jonathan Majors‘ career has taken a dramatic turn following his recent legal troubles over a domestic violence incident. Once on the fast track to superstardom, the ex-Marvel star, who was accused and convicted of harassment and reckless assault in the 3rd-degree, has seen his life, career and finances unravel.

The legal fallout has caused Majors to lose opportunities he had worked his entire life for, including a leading role in Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated project, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” that would have earned him millions.

Actor Jonathan Majors is looking to charge fans $140 to take pictures and get an autograph at a festival in King of Prussia, Pennsylania. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Now, in stark contrast to his previous momentum, Majors is making appearances at smaller events like the Famous Monsters Festival in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, where fans can meet him at the Valley Forge Casino Resort.

The event’s promotional video, posted on Instagram, stated, “Jonathan Majors makes his FIRST EVER convention signing appearance! Kang, er… King of Prussia, PA Sept 14th & 15th is your chance to meet the star of Loki, Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, Lovecraft Country and so much more!”

The post’s caption concluded, “A limited amount of photo op and autograph presale tickets are on sale NOW…”

Fans reportedly will have to pay $140 for an autograph from Majors and $160 for a pro-shot photograph with him.

Many people weighed in after The Shade Room shared the news on Instagram. Many believe he really must be strapped for money to live and pay legal bills. Yet others pointed to his famous girlfriend, Meagan Good, as the person flipping the bill for his livelihood.

One person quipped, “Oh he need money money!”

“Somebody gotta pay these bills and it’s not gonna be Marvel,” someone else wrote.

The mockery didn’t stop there.

“NOT EVEN MARTIN LUTHER KING CHARGED.. ARE U GOOD?” one user remarked.

Referencing Majors’ legal battles, which have reportedly drained him of funds, one commenter noted, “Lawyer fees ain’t cheap,” while another added, “Them legal fees is adding up.”

Fans also referenced his relationship with actress Meagan Good, speculating about her financial support for Majors during this challenging time.

“I would to if my lady had to cover my child support til I get back on my feet,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Megan tired of paying for everything.”

While some fans mocked the situation, others were more empathetic.

“ZERO judgment. He is undoubtedly facing fiscal challenges after dealing with all of his legal woes and subsequent blacklisting. So, if his fans are willing to show their support in that way, good for him,” one user wrote.

Before these legal troubles, Majors seemed destined for Marvel Cinematic Universe stardom. He was celebrated for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in 2023 and had a reported $20 million contract lined up for “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

However, by December 2023, Marvel had severed ties with Majors, shelving the project altogether.

Despite his public fall from grace, Majors isn’t completely out of work.

His IMDB profile lists an upcoming role in the movie “Merciless,” a thriller about a CIA interrogator facing off against a malevolent force. The film, directed by Martin Villeneuve, is currently in pre-production, offering the “Creed III” star a potential chance to rebuild his career.