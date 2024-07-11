Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’ as Michael Ealy’s ‘Menacing’ Embrace of Meagan Good Appears to Have Boyfriend Jonathan Majors Fuming

Black Twitter exploded after a 29-second clip from a Los Angeles PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle surfaced online showing Michael Ealy and Meagan Good hugging each other went viral recently.

Fans were quick to criticize Ealy for hugging his “Think Like A Man” co-star in front of her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, who was left awkwardly to the side.

Fans notice Michael Ealy (L) Looking Jonathan Majors (CR) in the eye while he hugged Majors’ Girlfriend Meagan Good (R) a little too tight during their exchange. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images)

In the footage from the Wednesday, July 10, event, Ealy grabs his friend and squeezes her tightly before lifting her up, as she grins widely and says, “How you doing?”

Smoothly, he replies, “It’s been too long,” and Good says, “I know,” before Ealy heads over to dap up Grammy-nominated rapper D. Smoke and his wife, Angelina Sherie. The group then paused to take a quick photo together.

Social media immediately pushed the narrative that Ealy disrespected the former Marvel star by pushing up on his girl.

One person said, “Detective Carter better unhand that woman, her man don’t play. Isn’t he supposed to be somewhere collecting money from that Tahijas?”

Another X user wrote with worry, “And I know them type of hugs,” quoting Drake’s lyric on the song, “You’re Mines Still” by Yung Bleu.

“Looked him in the eyes while gripping his shorty is crazy,” someone else tweeted, as someone else said, “Picking up another man gf in his face is crazy! Michael really live his roles lmaoooo a true menace.”

Someone even compared it to a popular Druski skit.

One person even teased that because she was his freedom rider, he is stuck letting her flirt wildly with whomever she wants, typing, “She saved him from the plantation. He can’t even say nothing lol.”

Others were flabbergasted, believing that Ealy hugged Good without even acknowledging her man, who was on the side hardly looking up at the two.

The Shade Room posted the reunion, and comments were even more savage as fans weighed in.

“Jonathan ain’t look too happy back there…avoiding eye contact,” one person said, as another joked, “Them pick ups be just for disrespect…. you men are something else.”

Jonathan Majors makes eye contact with Micahel Ealy as he hugs girlfriend Meagan Good. (Photo: @browngirlgrinding/X)

That was until another clip emerged on the X profile of journalist Loren Lorosa’s showing seconds earlier on the video when Ealy actually greet the “Creed III” actor first.

“Ok I went and found the FULL video of the Jonathan majors x Michael Ealy x Meagan Good hug moment .. Michael hugs Jonathan 1st yall [laughing emoji] we owe him an apology,” the caption read.

Fans were relieved that no serious disrespect was being exchanged between the two movie stars.

“Thank you for posting and slowing it down! I saw that little hug on the shaderoom clip,” an X user said. “The jokes are gonna fly but I hate people believing a lie.”

In addition to “Think Like A Man” and the sequel, the very married Ealy and Good also starred in the 2019 “The Intruder” film together, so their bond is pretty close. In the end, it appears no harm was meant or done by their enthusiastic hug.

Michael Ealy is relatively private about his 17-year marriage to the mother of his two children, Khatira Rafiqzada. Meanwhile, Majors is still rooting for Good and their love is solid as a rock.