Report: Jonathan Majors’ MCU Gig Reportedly at Risk After DA Upgraded His Assault Charges; His Attorney Strikes Back at ‘the Woman’s New Lies’

Jonathan Majors’ ongoing legal matters continue to be a dense, dark cloud over his once promising career.

Majors’ future in Hollywood has been hanging in the balance since he was charged with multiple misdemeanors in connection with a domestic assault situation in Manhattan, New York, in March.

The “Lovecraft Country” actor was accused of assaulting his presumed girlfriend inside a taxi cab, as previously reported.

During a May 9 court hearing, which he attended virtually, the DA revised his initial assault charge to domestic assault. If found guilty, he faces up to a year in prison. He is due back in court for another hearing on June 13.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Photo: @marvelstudios/Instagram, @antmanofficial/Instagram.)

Prior to the real-life controversy, Majors was enjoying newfound notoriety for his villainous portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, he has appeared as the multi-universe antagonist in two seasons of Disney’s “Loki” and in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.”

Related: Jonathan Majors Is Already Losing Work Following His Arrest for Alleged Domestic Assault

Majors reportedly signed a $20 million deal to portray Kang in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” He was also slated to make an appearance in 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” But now it seems as though those plans could be changing.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel and Disney are preparing to sever ties with the Yale-trained thespian if his legal troubles worsen. The outlet spoke with a source who said executives are closely monitoring the case’s development. They also reported that “Marvel has already started preparations” to recast Majors’ role. Similar sentiments were expressed last month in a separate report.

“It’s very possible they are waiting for things to play out before they make that decision,” a purported insider told the New York Post report in April. “There is definitely a legal consideration, they need to gather facts should there be a dispute over his removal from any projects.”

Fans, however, have already begun petitioning for Disney and Marvel executives to consider U.K. talents John Boyega and Damson Idris as top choices if Kang is recast.

If they recast Kang in the future I think it'd be cool if they got John Boyega pic.twitter.com/AklOPaXmuH — MACKS (@maxbox_360) May 6, 2023

Damson Idris as Kang The Conqueror pic.twitter.com/5RC8dbMd0F — Smiso (@directorsmiso) April 13, 2023

Majors’ legal team has maintained his innocence since the March incident. The actor does not have social media and has not issued a public statement himself. His attorney Priya Chaudhry has promised that video evidence and witness statements will clear his name.

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” said Chaudhry in a statement released to the media after the recent court appearance. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies.”

Last month, Majors was dropped by talent management firm Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company. His name has also been removed from plans for an Otis Redding biopic and a film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel “The Man in My Basement.”

During the incident, police responded to a 911 call inside an apartment in Chelsea. In a statement on his behalf, Majors’ attorney clarified that Majors is the one who called the police on the woman, as reported by NBC.

“To set the record straight: As confirmed by one of the woman’s own written statements disavowing her allegations, it is Mr. Majors who called 911 due to concern for her mental health,” Chaudry’s statement said on March 28.

Weeks before that, his legal team revealed text messages allegedly from the 30-year-old woman who claimed she told authorities she was hit in the head with an open hand. The woman also claimed she was was strangled after she accused Majors of texting another woman.

The messages seemingly reveal the sender recanted any claims that the “Creed III” star was forceful toward the alleged victim, noting that she loved him.

“They assured me that you won’t be charged,” the sender wrote. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

The message continued, “I’m so sorry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position… I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” One text shows the presumably female sender saying she reiterated to police that she was not strangled, and one more claims the sender told police it was not an attack.

The texts intended to clear Majors’ name, but instead they created more doubt among fans and critics who are still unclear on what exactly happened that night.