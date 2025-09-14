‘Admit You Ain’t About That Church Life’: Meagan Good Describes Romance with Jonathan Majors’ Using Same Words She Once Used for Ex-Husband Pastor DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ romance has faced heavy scrutiny from the start in 2023.

The “Harlem” actress had just finalized her divorce from her high-profile relationship with Pastor Devon Franklin. But much of the backlash traces back to Majors’ highly publicized arrest just two months prior, when he was charged with harassment, among other charges after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

On the Sept. 11 episode of “The Tamron Hall Show,” Good confirmed that she’s heard all of the negative chatter, but stands firm that Majors is the one.

Good, a divorcee, had just finalized her split from Pastor DeVon Franklin in June 2022. To the public, the situation seemed … disingenuous and rushed — much like Franklin’s new marriage to fitness influencer Maria Castillo.

However, the “Eve’s Bayou” star and Majors have continued their swift pace, getting engaged in November 2024 and tying the knot the following March. Despite the side-eyes from the world, they’ve maintained their stance of having genuine and deep love for one another.

“Was I aware of things that were being said? Absolutely,” Good told Hall. “But because we had met the way that we met, had became friends, began spending time together, and then I was praying like, ‘Lord, am I supposed to be here?’ And God was like, ‘Yes, you’re supposed to be here.’”

The “Think Like a Man” star reiterated that their relationship began as a friendship before evolving into love, which she described as “undeniable” once it reached that point.

“He’s so incredible and he makes me so happy and he loves me the way I deserve to be loved.” Giving Majors his flowers, Good added, “Anyone who’s met or spent time around Jonathan, they will see that he’s absolutely a prize too. One that I’m very thankful to have.”

Good said divorce had made her question God’s plan for her, telling Hall, “My thought process is, you know, once you get married, you never get a divorce. … And so I kind of felt like, well, Lord, why would you let this happen? And ultimately, you know, I think it turned out to be a blessing for both of us, right?”

Although Good vocalized her faith and having a relationship with God quite a bit, some commenters at the show’s Instagram post of the interview felt her faith was fabricated like her relationship with Majors.

One person mentioned Good’s ex, Franklin, claiming, “So seriously you’re not in love and happy with your ex husband. How is that a focus? Just admit you ain’t about that church life. Be honest. My opinion.”

Another said, “Didn’t she say her last husband was the man she prayed for and God said he was the one?”

And someone else wrote, “She already broke her word 2 god. Left her 1st husband.”

A few people took digs at Hall for asking the question about hearsay of Good being the prize in their relationship, including one who wrote, “Glad she checked Tamron about her man. She tried it.”

Another said, “The fact that she checked her with ‘he is a prize too’ that is all we need to know, cuz Tamron be trying it lowkey.”

There was a presumption that Good is the one who pulled the plug on her and Franklin’s marriage. But in April of this year, the “Divorce In Black” actress admitted on “The Jason Lee Show” that Franklin was the one who actually left her.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin said in a joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement online after announcing their split. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife,” they added.

Their separation seemed amicable, and neither one had anything negative to say about one another or their breakup. Like Good, Franklin has moved on and recently got married in August to celebrity trainer Maria Castillo.

Majors’ mom, Terri Anderson-Watson, who is a pastor and therapist, also joined the show, revealing she initially had some worries and concerns.

“As the pastor, I was concerned about their spiritual position in marriage, because this is a vow that they’re making before God and it had to be for real and it had to be deep and it had to be lasting,” Watson expressed.

She said Majors and Good had pre-marital counseling with her before becoming husband and wife.