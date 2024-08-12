‘How He Grow Hair and a Beard In Two Days?’: Tyrese’s Unrecognizable Look During Recent Appearance Has Fans Expressing Concern

Singer Tyrese Gibson debuted a new look at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys preseason game that has fans turning heads.

On Aug. 11, the R&B crooner took to the 50-yard-line to sing the national anthem. In an attempt to channel his inner Marvin Gaye, Tyrese gave his best shot at recreating the legend’s iconic rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” But instead of receiving applause, fans were left scratching their heads and wondering, once again, what was going on with the troubled star.

The “Sweet Lady” singer went all out for his appearance, dressing as if he’d stepped straight out of the ’70s. He sported a black and white patterned shirt, a fringe vest, bell-bottom pants, and a wool cap, all in homage to Gaye’s signature look. To top it off, he added a toupee and a beard, fully committing to the transformation.

Tyrese Gibson attends the “Morbius” Fan Special screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As clips of his performance started to circulate on social media, fans didn’t hold back in their reactions.

The Shade Room’s followers were quick to comment, with one asking, “How he grow hair and a beard in two days?” referencing Tyrese’s recent appearance at the Rams football camp, where he had no beard or hair.

Others focused on his outfit, sidestepping the sudden hair growth entirely. Comedian Lil Duval quipped, “Did he wear a wig to sing at a preseason game?”

One fan couldn’t help but be reminded of Eddie from “The Five Heartbeats,” posting, “Nights like this… I wish… raindrops would fallll ahhh-ahh-ahhh-allllll.”

Bruh, why do Tyrese got the whole “Tyler Perry Accessories” while singing at a the Cowboys vs Rams preseason game??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MCogueMVI9 — Van (@vanman_1000) August 12, 2024

Another summed it up with, “The jokes write themselves,” while someone else pointed out, “You is not Marvin. Not even Temu Marvin.”

“Marvin Gaye on his way down here from the upper room to tap on Tyrese’s shoulder… ’cause ain’t no way,” one follower joked, and another added, “Alexa, play ‘What’s Going On?’ by Marvin Gaye.”

However, one fan speculated that Tyrese’s look might be tied to his upcoming role as Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic.

“I think it’s for his upcoming role as Teddy Pendergrass,” one fan suggested, trying to make sense of it all.

Amid the jokes, some fans expressed concern, particularly because they know Tyrese can sing without all the theatrics. Still, others believe he knows exactly what he is doing.

“I’m convinced he loves trolling. He does things he knows he’s gonna get roasted for; he really doesn’t care lol,” one fan commented.

Tyrese seemed to acknowledge this in a recent Instagram post where he discussed his new project and embraced his uniqueness.

His caption read: “You can be as weird as you wanna be… Welcome to the club but? Here’s a news flash… Weird people aren’t actually aware that they are weird; they just ARE… Most fake weirdos out here trying to tap into their inner eccentric fake deep bag wearing weirdo clothes and lighting incense? lol that doesn’t come natural for you… You are just COPYING… Copy cats are never leaders, innovators, game changers they are just BLAH.”

However, Tyrese’s sudden change in appearance may not completely be an attempt to troll. In his IG stories, Tyrese posted videos of his performance, also tagging the new film he’s starring in, “1992.”

In “1992,” which premieres on Aug. 30, Tyrese’s character has a full beard, very similar to the one he wore at the Rams game.

He doesn’t appear to have a head full of hair in the film, or wear bell-bottom jeans, however.

Whether his performance was a nod to Marvin Gaye, a method acting moment for his Pendergrass role, or a bit of calculated trolling to boost album sales, one thing is certain — it got people talking, something Tyrese is a master at doing.