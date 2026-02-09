‘Didn’t Do a Damn Thing’: Chad Johnson Snaps After Fans Hit a Nerve He Clearly Didn’t Want Touched Over $100k Lawsuit Tied to Shannon Sharpe

From jokes about unpaid bets to long-running memes about keeping his wallet closed, Chad Ochocinco Johnson has spent years being teased for allegedly not paying people back.

That reputation followed him straight onto social media, just as his name surfaced in yet another high-stakes lawsuit — this one carrying a nine-figure price tag.

The jokes came fast, but the most recent legal filing against Johnson and his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, was quietly amplified on social media.

Chad Johnson’s blunt social media response ignited jokes and debate after he was named alongside Shannon Sharpe in a $100 million defamation lawsuit tied to a viral NFL sideline incident. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

An in-game confrontation between a fan and a star player last season has now expanded into a sweeping defamation case that reaches far beyond the sidelines, pulling in two former NFL stars and a media company.

Johnson and Sharpe were named together in a second lawsuit, stemming from a sports conversation that never quite cooled off on their “Nightcap” podcast.

According to NBC News, the claim stems from a Dec. 21 incident inside Ford Field, where Detroit Lions season ticket holder Ryan Kennedy was grabbed and shoved by Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf during a game.

Cameras captured the encounter, and the moment quickly went viral. Metcalf was later suspended for two games by the NFL for the altercation.

The next day, on the Dec. 22, 2025 episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, Johnson said Metcalf had been provoked by racial and misogynistic slurs.

“I got word, obviously, I’m not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan, but he did call [Metcalf] a racial slur. He called him the N-word, and he did call his mom a c–,” Ochocinco said.

Johnson added, “I think with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, that’s where the action occurred.”

Ryan Kennedy, the fan involved in the DK Metcalf altercation Sunday, has issued a statement through an attorney “categorically denying using the “N-word,” the “C-word,” or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident.



“These allegations are completely false.” pic.twitter.com/pQUbBYa0ww — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2025

According to the lawsuit, those claims were false. Kennedy has consistently denied using any racial language, stating through attorneys and in public remarks that he only addressed Metcalf by his legal name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

Filed earlier this week, the civil action names Metcalf, the Steelers organization, Ford Field management, Johnson, Shannon Sharpe, and Sharpe’s media company, Shay Shay Media, as defendants.

Kennedy is seeking $100 million in damages, along with a full public retraction and correction of the statements he says labeled him a racist on a national scale and subjected him to harassment, threats, and damage to his business reputation.

As word of the lawsuit spread, attention turned to Johnson’s reaction.

When someone took a swipe online and warned him, “You’re getting sued,” Johnson responded bluntly on X: “Yeah good luck getting a dime out of me.”

That single sentence opened the floodgates. “If ocho owe you, you’re never be broke ,” one person joked.

“Wallet tighter than a frog’s a- -hole under water,” another wrote. “Is the settlement gonna be McDonalds?” joked another person.

Taking a swipe at the football fan, one person said, “Just more foolishness from a money hungry loser.” Another added, “Suing for 100m’s was the first sign of a money grabbing moron lol you didn’t do a damn thing.”

PLOT TWIST: New details have surfaced in the DK Metcalf fan incident.



On Nightcap, Chad Johnson said he spoke directly with DK Metcalf, who claimed the Lions fan used a racial slur and also made a vulgar comment about Metcalf’s mother. According to Johnson, that is what… pic.twitter.com/EDlKaMXdJO — Preme Football (@premefootball) December 22, 2025

“That’s true… Chad has owed me $100 for over a year and hasn’t paid up. Doesn’t pay even when he loses bets, so yea… not gonna be able to get money from someone who doesn’t have any to spare,” a third person added.

The laughter online contrasted sharply with the seriousness of the claims in court, but the moment wasn’t unfamiliar.

Johnson and Sharpe were both named in another lawsuit just last year, again tied to commentary made on “Nightcap.” In a case filed in August 2025, a woman named Jimalita Tillman accused Sharpe, Johnson, and Shay Shay Media of spreading false information about her viral interaction with Usher during a concert in London.

Tillman said rumors falsely suggested she was married and facing a divorce after the clip circulated widely. She denied those claims publicly and in legal filings, alleging that continued discussion caused significant personal and professional harm.

Tillman had been seeking $20 million in damages. According to her lawsuit, audio from the episode was eventually removed, though she said it remained available on some platforms longer than requested. On Aug. 7, 2025, a federal judge threw out the defamation case against the two NFLers-turned-podcasters.

“Nightcap” continues to stream daily despite the flurry of lawsuits against the two hosts, drawing a large online audience, and Sharpe has separately addressed his exit from ESPN and ongoing professional changes.

For Johnson, the moment landed where lawsuits and internet humor often collide — half courtroom, half comment section. His response didn’t walk anything back or clarify past statements. Instead, it leaned directly into the image people already had of him.

Whether that bravado holds up beyond social media is now a matter for the courts. For now, the jokes are loud, the filings are serious, and another chapter has opened in a legal saga that shows how quickly words spoken into a microphone can travel — and how long they can linger.