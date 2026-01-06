‘He’s Going to Think This Is a Tribute’: Twisted ‘This Is America’ Clip Turns Trump Into Childish Gambino as Singer Tyrese Takes the Heat

The politically-charged 2018 “This Is America” video from Childish Gambino has come back to haunt viewers with a new face, thanks to R&B singer Tyrese.

Social media got a kick out of an AI-generated parody video shared on Instagram, which places a shirtless Donald Trump into a reworked version of Gambino’s award-winning music video.

Tyrese failed to add any context or meaning behind why he shared the specific video that prompted immediate reactions from fans who questioned how the post might be received beyond social media, as well as the imagery and timing.

Parody of Trump as Childish Gambino, shared by singer Tyrese, sparked laughs online, but fans warned the satire could be dangerous given Trump’s history of targeting entertainers. (Photos by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Donald Glover/YouTube)

The clip, originally posted by Demon Flying Fox, circulated briefly before being removed, positions Trump at the center of a stylized performance modeled after the original music video, with exaggerated choreography and symbolic scenes meant to mirror the tone of Gambino’s work.

Members of Trump’s inner circle, including first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are depicted in the video wearing church choir robes as they appear to praise Trump for capturing Venezuela’s leader.

Throughout the video, Trump is shown dancing and striking poses while moving through a series of scenes that echo in an unsettling way compared to the original visual.

this is america – childish gambino (2018) pic.twitter.com/3IVuYB8cFv — AUX (@AUXArchive) September 10, 2025

One moment in particular drew attention: Trump pointing a water gun at the back of the Venezuelan leader’s head, a visual reference meant to parallel the abrupt tonal shifts that made “This Is America” such a cultural flashpoint.

Glover first debuted the song during his “Saturday Night Live” performance, but it was the four-minute visual that truly set off conversation. The original clip shows the bare-chested artist — performing under his Childish Gambino moniker — dancing playfully through a warehouse with schoolchildren and a church choir, lulling viewers into a sense of absurdity.

That tone abruptly shifts when Glover pulls out a firearm, turning the choreography into a stark, unsettling spectacle. The moment lands alongside lyrics that bluntly frame the chaos he’s portraying, underscoring the song’s critique of violence and life in America.

The parody draws from the recent event where the POTUS toppled the leadership of the South American country, packaging this in a format designed for social media consumption rather than serious debate.

Tyrese’s followers weighed in on their feelings about the parody, most sharing laughing emojis while others warned him that his mocking of Trump could have repercussions.

“Oooo … you better watch out …. you know how Trump comes after Libs in entertainment,” one person wrote, expressing concern that Tyrese might be inviting unwanted attention.

Another commenter questioned how the parody would be interpreted, adding, “Now he’s going to think this is a tribute.”

Others leaned into the humor of the clip itself.

“He definitely wishes he could do those moves,” one user joked, while another summed up the technology behind the video by writing, “Yo AI is truly Diabolical!”

The reactions grew more layered as additional memes entered the discussion.

A GIF from the popular “South Park” series, showing Trump next to the devil, overlaid with the words “HEYYY RELAX GUY!” circulated alongside the parody. That prompted a reply warning, “Yeah, cause this is America and you will mess around and find yourself in a BK prison with homeboy and his wife,” referencing where the Venezuelan president and his spouse are currently held.

Several commenters who claimed to be Venezuelan criticized the video. Many of the posts that enthusiastically praise Trump’s actions appeared to come from private accounts.

The caution from Tyrese’s fans reflects a broader awareness of how Trump has responded to entertainers who enter his political orbit.

Fellow singer Beyoncé experienced that same backlash after publicly supporting Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign, when Trump accused her and other celebrities of being used to influence voters. The reaction wasn’t framed around policy differences so much as resentment toward the cultural power entertainers can wield, particularly when they engage audiences, like Black and brown people and younger voters, he has struggled to reach.

The commander-in-chief has repeatedly returned to that posture, criticizing musicians, actors, and comedians as “Hollywood elites” during rallies and online posts while simultaneously reacting strongly to their political speech.

His frustration appeared especially visible when Taylor Swift’s endorsement energized millions of voters, prompting him to post on social media, “I hate Taylor Swift,” which only amplified her influence.

These moments underscored a pattern in which celebrity involvement becomes both a target and a fixation.

That pattern intensified when Trump demanded investigations into Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono, alleging without evidence that they were illegally paid to endorse Harris.

He later singled out Beyoncé again, claiming she received millions for a brief appearance at a campaign event. Those claims were publicly disputed by her mother, Tina Knowles, who stated that Beyoncé covered her own expenses. The Harris campaign similarly denied paying personal fees to celebrity endorsers.

Placed against that backdrop, the fan-created parody Tyrese reposted reads as more than a fleeting joke.

The laughter it sparked is tempered by the concern expressed in his comments, where fans weighed humor against potential fallout. For Tyrese, who is used to going viral for his social media antics, that possibility sits at the heart of the warning echoed throughout the thread: He’s going to think this is a tribute.