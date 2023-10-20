‘If I Had Different People In My Ear…I Would Not Have Made That Decision’: Tyrese Gibson’s Ex Samantha Lee Explains How Outsiders Influenced Their Divorce Following the Singer’s Online Rants

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife Samantha Lee claims the opinions of others heavily affected her choice to divorce the R&B crooner.

The former couple tied the knot in February 2017 but announced their plans to divorce in 2020 before finalizing the drawn-out proceedings in August 2022.

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife Samantha claims other people’s opinions influenced her to divorce him. (Pictured: Samantha Lee @HardlyInitiated/YouTube; @tyrese/Instagram)

However, during a recent episode of the “Hardly Initiated” podcast, Lee suggested that divorce wouldn’t have been her decision if she had vented to the right people who were for her and Gibson’s marriage.

“The truth about the matter is that if I had different people in my ear at that time I would not have made that decision, no,” she said at mark 13:07. “And that’s the truth.”

The 33-year-old then described herself as an “extremely emotional” person who tends to overthink and overanalyze what someone else is lacking. She then shared her wish in wanting to have someone who could remind her about the positives in a situation rather than fueling the negatives.

Lee admitted, “Because you don’t have, you don’t have a certain person in your life to say, to check you and say ‘Sis, what about, what about this what about these strengths.’”

She suggested that switching her mindset would have helped her focus on “The positive aspects of this person that you may not be thinking about when you’re upset. … You’re only thinking about what you’re mad about. You’re not thinking about all the other positive aspects of this person.”

The New Jersey native said it was people closest to her such as loved ones and even her therapist who thought it was best for the marriage to be let go.

“I had people that were like you know ‘It’s time, this is not the best decision for you to remain in,’” Lee said.

Gibson and Lee share a now 5-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson, whom Gibson was ordered to pay $10,000 for in monthly child support.

He was also ordered to pay more than $230,000 in back child support and a total of $399,000 in legal fees that his second wife acquired during their two-year divorce battle. Gibson has previously vocalized his displeasure with Lee moving out of their family home in 2020 while he was away filming “Fast X.”

The “Sweet Lady” singer has compared his “lying” ex-wife to Donald Trump and accused her of selling him a dream. He even called out the Georgia judge who ruled on their child support case on several social media platforms, adding Lee used him for his fame and money.

Earlier this year, the “Baby Boy” actor dropped a new single called “Love Transaction” where he sings, “$20,000 in child support, We both know just what that money’s for, We had our family ties and you went and cut me loose,” seemingly sending shots toward Lee.

In addition to Soraya, Gibson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Shayla, whom he shares with his first wife, Norma Gibson. The actor was also ordered to pony up $10,690 monthly for the teenager.

Gibson has filed an appeal to reverse the judge’s decision. But as of this writing, he has yet to address Lee’s recent interview.