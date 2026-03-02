‘Unc Has a Problem’: Shannon Sharpe’s Bed-Hopping Confession Erupts Online as Viewers Point to His Messy Track Record with Women

Shannon Sharpe made the prosperous transition from Super Bowl-winning football player to headline-grabbing media personality has included the Georgia native sharing provocative stories about the most private moments of his life.

The 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, affectionately also known as Unc, tends to get especially candid when he teams up with fellow ex-NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson for their “Nightcap” sports podcast.

The duo discuss everything from sports to dating and money and the stories get wilder with each episode, despite fans warnings about Shannon’s legal history with women in his past.

Shannon Sharpe shares wild story about traveling over 5,000 miles to meet a woman for a rendezvous. (Photo: shannonsharpe84/Instagram)

Sharpe, 57, and Ochocinco, 48, recently took their program to what appears to have been a Lucky Strike bowling alley in Atlanta’s Atlantic Station district. The pair were joined by retired seven-time NBA All-Star Joe “Iso” Johnson, 44, for a friendly competition called the “Nightcap Games.”

At one point, the trio paused their bowling game to take part in a Q&A, where Shannon was specifically asked about his past with women, and hisa response that left his friends and the internet awestruck.

“What’s the furthest distance you’ve traveled to smash? And how did he make sure you were ready to perform when you got there?” Shannon read from a card.

After busting out laughing, he confessed, “I flew from Atlanta, Georgia, to Rome.” A stunned Ochocinco rose from his seat and blurted out, “Goddamn! Jesus Christ! Boy, what!? To Rome!?”

An equally shocked Iso added, “Damn!”

Ochocinco had to find out more about Sharpe taking a flight from America to Italy for an erotic rendezvous as he asked, “She was with you, or she was in Rome already?”

Sharpe explained, “She was in Rome.”

Ochocinco continued the lighthearted conversation by jokingly blaming his broadcast counterpart’s Italy trip for the collapse of a powerful ancient civilization, saying, “He’s the reason the Roman Empire fell.”

Jokes at Sharpe’s expense also played out on social media. A clip of the laugh-inducing exchange spread across social media on Feb. 18. Various comment sections filled up with reactions to one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends opening up about his Italian adventure.

“Man, here I was thinking an hour drive was commitment back in the day and Shannon out here treating international flights like Uber Eats for the cheeks,” posted one fan on X, who was left in disbelief about Sharpe’s admission.

A second person wrote, “Lmaooo, traveling from ATL to Rome for cat is wild af.” A like-minded individual expressed, “ATL to Rome is insane. That’s not ‘getting some,’ that’s an international mission.”

“Ain’t no Black women in Italy like that. Unc been playing in that snow for decades, and I don’t think he ever has plans of stopping,” another X user declared. Additionally, one poster simply wrote, “Man a freak, lmao.”

Over on Facebook, more people chimed in on Sharpe flying across the Atlantic Ocean to hook up with a woman. For instance, one commenter suggested, “Unc has a problem.” However, the longtime bachelor got backup when someone stated, “If you got the money, why not?”

Sharpe’s interactions with women nearly derailed his career. In April 2025, an OnlyFans worker named Gabriella Zuniga sued the “Club Shay Shay” presenter, accusing him of engaging in sexual misconduct, emotional distress, and coercion during their two-year relationship.

The $50 million civil lawsuit became national news. Sharpe denied the allegations, but he was still forced to temporarily step away from his duties at ESPN in the wake of the scandal. By July 2025, both sides agreed to an undisclosed agreement.

Even the settlement could not save Sharpe’s job with the largest sports network in the world. ESPN decided to permanently cut ties with the prominent analyst following his leave of absence. However, he has been able to find success as an online content creator with his “Nightcap” and “Club Shay Shay” podcasts.