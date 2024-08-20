‘I Don’t Need No Tissue. Black Men Cry’: Tyrese’s Emotional Break Down During Interview Sparking Concern From Worried Fans

Tyrese Gibson has broken into tears numerous times on social media. His emotional outbreaks generated a lot of online jokes, but the R&B singer has been dealing with a lot of personal pain.

After publicly calling for an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Tyrese got his chance to tell his story on the Aug. 20 episode of the morning radio show. The conversation included the “Fast & Furious” actor reflecting on losing several loved ones over the last 11 years.

“I’m doing the best I can with every 24 hours I get,” Tyrese told host Charlamagne Tha God when asked how he handles grief. As tears started falling down his face, he continued, “I don’t need no tissue. Black men cry.”

He then mentioned his new album, “Beautiful Pain,” and his new movie, “1992.” He said there is no movie role or song collaboration that could ever replace his “mama.”

“That could ever feel the void of what it’s like to wake up and get married and want to be in something for the rest of your life and it goes away,” he continued.

Singer and actor Tyrese breaks down during an interview while discussing dealing with the grief of losing his mother, sisters, and friends. (Photo: The Breakfast Club/YouTube)

Tyrese lost his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, in 2022 due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. His two sisters, Salendra and Shonta Gibson, passed away as well in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The deaths of two of his industry colleagues have weighed on Tyrese too. “Baby Boy” director John Singleton was removed from life support in 2019. Tyrese’s “2 Fast 2 Furious” co-star Paul Walker lost his life in a 2013 car crash.

Tyrese also experienced the anguish of two divorces and child custody battles. Norma Mitchell and Tyrese Gibson were married from 2007 to 2009. The former couple have one daughter together, 17-year-old Shayla.

Tyrese Gibson and his second wife, Samantha Gibson, separated in 2020 after four years of marriage. Samantha gave birth to Tyrese’s now-6-year-old daughter Soraya. In 2023, a judge ordered him to pay Samantha over $630,000 in back child support and lawyer fees.

In 2017, Tyrese posted his now-infamous “Cryrese” video, which instantly became a reaction gif online. That viral moment happened as he was in the middle of a custody fight with Norma over Shayla. He eventually got 50/50 joint custody of his older daughter.

A clip of Tyrese’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club” was posted on the Spiritual World Instagram account. Commenters shared their reactions to his teary-eyed testimony, with many people defending the Watts native.

“The man was really crying for help and ya’ll turned him into a meme,” an Instagram user wrote. One man in the comment section admitted, “I wish I cried more often.”

Another defender added, “I know people make fun of him but vulnerability is a sign of strength. One thing you know is that he’s gonna tell you how he really feels and no one has to wonder.”

Plus, a poster suggested, “He needs therapy, not to continue these podcasts or his social media. I wish him well.” A supporter offered a spiritual response by saying, “Sending him nothing but healing energy. Grief has no time limit. I pray he heals.”

#Tyrese trying to get his Marvin Gaye on with this national anthem #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/eSsuKpnGWL — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) August 11, 2024

There have been a lot of questions about Tyrese’s mental state. In addition to the impassioned social media posts leading to speculation of a nervous breakdown, the “Baby Boy” star recently sparked concern because of his Marvin Gaye-inspired look at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys preseason game.

“I have never been at a better place in my life. I take anxiety medicine that’s one milligram. It’s called Ativan, changed my life. I’ve never taken any other version of anxiety medicine,” Tyrese revealed on “The Breakfast Club.”

He also said, “We don’t really want to talk about the ‘crying video’ because as I was asking what do you want from me, I realized I was really talking to God because I felt like if my life went from a 30-second commercial to almost 30 years of some type of career, I’m trying to figure out, ‘What else do you have in mind for me?'”

Additionally, Tyrese spoke about the “shame and embarrassment” of the “Cryrese” meme. The 45-year-old entertainer then made it clear he did not want to make a “mockery” of mental health and just wanted to address the effects of dealing with side effects from psychiatric medications.

Tyrese’s rise to fame included starring in a 1994 Coca-Cola commercial. He signed to RCA Records in 1998 and released albums such as 1998’s “Tyrese,” 2002’s ‘I Wanna Go There,” and 2015’s chart-topping “Black Rose.”

He made his debut in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise as part of the cast for “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003. His filmography also contains movies like “Four Brothers,” “Waist Deep,” and “Transformers.” Tyrese’s next role will be in a drama titled “1992” which will begin a limited theatrical release on Aug. 30.